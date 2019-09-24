Terry Hamlin knows he has a lot to be proud of. But he’s also someone who doesn’t live in the past.

So when he decided to put pen to paper and write his new book, “Building a Better Runner,” the Charleston native didn’t want to spend too much time on his past achievements — such as being co-founder of the Cooper River Bridge Run and returning to the sport after losing a leg in a horseback riding accident in 2010.

Roughly 200 pages, the book is more of a tutorial for runners, from those just getting started to the others who have already discovered it as a passion or competitive sport.

“I wanted to scientifically explain how to become a better runner. That starts from the beginning, which is how we became runners as human beings,” said Hamlin, 68. “I researched the best methods of exercise and really looked into how science has discovered more and more about the body.”

The research was Hamlin’s favorite part of the process. It brought him back to his days as a chemist at the Medical University of South Carolina.

It was then, in February 1977, that he helped get the Charleston Running Club off the ground. Eleven people showed up to the first meeting at the old Charleston Library on King Street. Eight months later, they had more than 400 members.

That led to Marcus Newberry, dean of the College of Medicine, asking Hamlin if the group could partner with MUSC to start a major race that traveled over the Cooper River Bridge.

“I told him we could do anything as long as we worked hard enough,” Hamlin said.

Today the Cooper River Bridge Run is one of the biggest in North America with around 40,000 participants each year. Hamlin credits that success to Newberry and former race director Julian Smith, who died earlier this year from brain cancer.

All of these experiences, along with his storied career of training athletes, are why Hamlin wanted to write the book.

He says it’s his way of giving back to a sport that has given so much to him.

“I wanted something other than what I call pop culture books,” he said. “A lot of those are more about trends or what’s popular that week. I think runners need to understand that it’s more about hard work and consistency.”

The book was officially released Sept. 3.

“I’m so proud of what Charleston has done for itself, and really for the country, in terms of running,” Hamlin said. “We have a lot to offer and I think this book helps in showing that.”