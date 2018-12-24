Starting a college football program from scratch takes patience and humility, unlike the Erskine College Flying Fleet helmet.
It’s gold and features a player dressed in maroon, staring ahead as he clenches his teeth in determination.
“It embodies what we want this football team to be,” said Mark Peeler, the athletic director at Erskine.
Erskine hasn't had a football program since 1951 (though the Flying Fleet beat Florida State in 1948). But thanks to Peeler, that’s about to change for the small Christian college in Due West that enrolls about 600 students.
Football has been a goal for Peeler since he arrived on campus in 1999. He’s ushered in bass fishing, disc golf and several other sports.
And starting in fall 2020, he’ll have a team on the gridiron.
“The Flying Fleet got its name because of how great the football program was so many years ago,” Peeler said. “So it’s only right to bring that back and give students another option in athletics.”
After the big press conferences and applause, there’s a ton of work to do. Peeler found a head coach in Shad Boyd, who spent the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator for the University of Virginia-Wise.
Now, Erskine is figuring out what local facilities are available for games and practices, and if building a football stadium is a realistic goal for the near future.
And, of course, they have to have players.
Starting from scratch means reaching out to high schools, mostly in South Carolina, to let them know about the state’s newest college football program. It also means attending all-star games and using word of mouth to let players know they have another option post-graduation.
Every program does these things, but Boyd knows Erskine has to be at the forefront to gain equal footing in a competitive field.
“A lot goes into this,” Boyd said. “I took the job knowing we have a lot of work to do, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’re looking forward to building this thing up.”
Erskine is in Conference Carolina, a Division II league that is also trying to add football to its portfolio. So far, five schools are on board and they need another in order to gain sponsorship. Peeler believes they’ll add one before the start of the 2020 season.
“Sponsorship changes everything, because that means we’d have an automatic qualifier for a national championship and that makes recruiting a lot easier,” he said.
In the meantime, schedules are already being constructed. The Flying Fleet already have eight games in line, featuring other Division II schools and Division I schools who aren’t on scholarship.
A big seller in the school bookstore is a T-shirt that reads, “Erskine College — Undefeated since 1951.” It jokingly embraces a year synonymous with U.S. President Harry Truman and the television debut of “I Love Lucy.”
“It’s a funny quote. But our goal is to keep it that way,” Peeler said.