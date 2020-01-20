Rob Salvatore grew up going to some of the most iconic sports venues in the Northeast.

As a kid, he went to baseball games at Yankee Stadium and watched the New York Rangers play at Madison Square Garden and shivered through New York Giants games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. In college, he lived in Boston taking in Red Sox games at Fenway Park and then going to the Boston Garden for Celtics and Bruins contests.

Salvatore, the new owner of the Charleston Battery soccer club, wanted to combine the classic features of those venues with the Southern charm of the Lowcountry in the club’s new facility at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

“When I think about all the great sports experiences I’ve had over the years, I think of Fenway Park and Boston Garden because I went to school in Boston,” Salvatore said. “We want to have those elements and then take advantage of the best features of the city and bring all of those elements together in this gorgeous property we’ve got at Patriots Point.”

Salvatore, 44, is confident the new facility at Ralph Lundy Field, which will be shared with the town of Mount Pleasant and College of Charleston, will be ready by the time the Battery kicks off its USL season in late March.

“We’re making good progress and we are definitely on schedule,” Salvatore said. “There’s been a lot of collaboration between us, College of Charleston and the city of Mount Pleasant, and they’ve been great partners to work with. We are hoping this is the start of renaissance for the club. A new building, new logo, a new ownership group that will make things a little more contemporary, but also honor the great traditions of the club. We are just so anxious the start playing games.”

HCFC, which is led by Salvatore, purchased the soccer club from Eric Bowman and B Sports Entertainment just three months ago. Salvatore became the third owner of the oldest continuously running professional soccer club in the United States, which began in the spring of 1993, playing its home matches in downtown Charleston at Burke High School's Stoney Field.

The club moved to Daniel Island’s Blackbaud Stadium in 1999.

Bowman bought the team and MUSC Health Stadium from principal club founder Tony Bakker for $8.4 million in 2016. Bowman sold MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island – the club’s home for the past two decades – this past May to Holder Properties for $6.4 million. After selling the club's stadium, Bowman said he wanted to move the team back to Stoney Field, which served as the Battery’s home from 1993-99.

Stoney Field, however, was undergoing renovations and wouldn’t be available until the fall of 2020. The Battery then shifted focus to playing at Johnson Hagood Stadium, The Citadel’s 11,000-seat facility across the street from Stoney Field. However, issues with the installation of new turf on the field for the 2020 Citadel football season forced the Battery to again look elsewhere.

Bowman finalized an agreement to play its 2020 season at College of Charleston's Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point.

"This partnership with the Charleston Battery is a win-win for everyone,” said College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts. “It will not only enhance our coaches’ and student-athletes’ overall experience by exposing them to a professional team and a professional environment, but it will be a boon for our greater community and give fans an even greater opportunity to see and cheer on top-level soccer."

Salvatore hired a prominent local architectural firm, LS3P Associates, to help with the development of the Patriots Point facility. Salvatore is hoping to unveil the architectural renderings of the site in the next month.

“It’s a great firm and we feel fortunate to have them working with us,” Salvatore said. “They’ve been incredible, making sure we’re thinking of everything and doing it the right way.”

The facility will have 3,900-seat capacity on opening night, Salvatore said. Installation of the seats will begin in mid-February and Salvatore hopes to add an additional thousand seats in the next few months.

“The seats have been ordered and paid for; by the second or third week in February things should start to take shape,” Salvatore said.

The stadium will eventually have a horseshoe shape that will take advantage of the views of the Cooper River and the Ravenel Bridge. There will be beer stands as well as food trucks with a different cuisine each match.

“If you are sitting on the east side, you are going to be able to see the sunset and the bridge,” Salvatore said. “There will be a supporter's section behind the goal, and we’re planning on putting in a pavilion in the northwest corner.”

The Battery opens its USL schedule with three straight road games, beginning with a match against Atlanta United 2 on March 8 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. Charleston will unveil the new stadium at Patriots Point on March 28 against Philadelphia Union II. Five days later, Charleston hosts the New York Red Bulls II.

“I wanted to give us extra time to get things right, but I didn’t want to disrupt the entire schedule,” Salvatore said. “Some teams that have opened new stadiums like to play the first seven or eight matches on the road and get the facility ready. I didn’t want to do that. I just think that would compromise the integrity of the season too much. We’ll have games back-to-back in late March and early April, then the home schedule will get heavier May and June. After that, it all kind of evens out.”

After opening night, Salvatore said the club will make incremental improvements to the venue over the next calendar year.

“There are going to be two phases,” Salvatore said. “We want certain things ready for opening day to make that a great experience and then over the next year – from opening day this season to opening day next year – make continuous improvement and add amenities. Adding a pavilion, cleaning up the site, having on-site parking will be phased in over the course of the next 12 months. We’ll also have to add to our seating capacity to meet USL regulations.”

Carolina Challenge Cup

With so many moving parts involved in getting the stadium ready for opening night in March, Salvatore decided against holding the club’s annual Carolina Challenge Cup.

The Cup, which was a fixture on the Battery’s preseason calendar for more than a decade, began in 2004 and normally features three Major League Soccer teams and the Battery. The Columbus Crew won the event in 2019 for the third consecutive year.

“We wanted to do it, but we didn’t want to rush into it with the new property,” Salvatore said. “We wanted to focus on getting the property ready for the opening match, and we didn’t want to be augmenting it while the Cup was going on.”

Instead, the club will travel to South Florida to take on Minnesota United on Feb. 5 and Inter Miami CF on Feb. 7. Led by English soccer legend David Beckham, Inter Miami CF is set to play its first season in MLS. The match will take place at the Inter Miami CF Training Complex and will be closed to the public.

Charleston will be the first team to face Inter Miami CF in a live match.

Minnesota United's roster features former Battery midfielder Osvaldo Alonso.

Salvatore said the club hopes to bring back the preseason tournament in 2021.

“Certainly, if the MLS teams are interested in coming back to Charleston next year, we’d love to have them,” Salvatore said. “We have every intention of bringing it back and keeping that tradition alive.”