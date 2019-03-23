Citadel sophomore left-hander Shane Connolly tossed his second shutout of the season in the Bulldogs' 1-0 victory over VMI in just 2 hours, 8 minutes on Saturday afternoon at Riley Park.
Connolly (3-2) was brilliant, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out four to become the school's first pitcher to record two shutouts in one season since Matt Talley in 2010. He got some help from his defense, getting out of a one-out jam in the second inning with runners on first and third, getting a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. In the sixth, VMI (5-17, 1-1 Southern Conference) got the leadoff runner on base before turning another double play.
“Shane Connolly put us on his shoulders today and said he was going to take it and do it himself, and he did," said Citadel coach Tony Skole. "I am really proud of his performance and job Will Bastian, our freshman catcher, did behind the plate today.”
The Bulldogs (8-15, 1-1) got the game's lone run in the bottom of the first after Jeffery Brown singled to left field on the first pitch of the at-bat. A balk moved Brown to second before a groundout put him on third with two outs. Ryan McCarthy then plated Brown by beating out an infield single to third, his team-leading 17th RBI this season.
The Citadel managed just three hits off hard-luck loser Adam Jewell (0-3), who tossed a complete game while giving up three walks and striking out four in eight innings.
The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
No. 24 South Carolina 3, Tennessee 2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Chris Cullen and Jordan Holladay had big hits in a three-run seventh inning and Brett Kerry struck out five in the final two innings to earn his third save as South Carolina rallied past Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for its first SEC victory.
Trailing 2-0 heading to the seventh, TJ Hopkins singled with one out and went to second as Jacob Olson was hit by a pitch. A double steal was followed by a two-run double by Chris Cullen, tying the game. Pinch hitter Jordan Holladay then singled to right to bring in Cullen for the go-ahead run.
Kerry came on in the eighth and loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single but came back to strike out the side. Tennessee threatened again in the ninth with the tying run on second after a leadoff double by Max Ferguson. Kerry got a strikeout and flyout and, with the tying run 90 feet away, struck out Al Soularie to end the game.
Reliver Cam Tringali, who had three strikeouts in 12/3 innings, got the win. Reid Morgan started for USC, going 51/3 innings and striking out four, allowing five hits and an earned run with a walk.
Tennessee plated an unearned run in the fifth. Pete Derkay walked to open the inning. Pinch runner Jake Rucker went to second on Nico Mascia's sacrifice bunt. A two-out error put runners on the corners as Max Ferguson made the Gamecocks pay with a single through the right side. Soularie brought in a run in the sixth on an RBI single to right.
USC and Tennessee conclude the three-game set Sunday at 2 p.m.
No. 25 Clemson 9, Boston College 5
BRIGHTON, MASS. - Clemson jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind six extra-base hits in the first three innings and defeated Boston College for the 12th straight time.
Clemson (18-5, 6-2 ACC), which had 14 hits, including eight for extra bases, won its 13th straight conference road game with the win at Harrington Athletics Village. The Eagles fell to 11-11 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.
In the first inning, Clemson's Sam Hall led off with a double and scored on Logan Davidson's triple. Davidson then scored on Grayson Byrd's sacrifice fly.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the second inning on Bryce Teodosio's inside-the-park homer, his sixth of the season.
After Kyle Wilkie hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, the Eagles scored two runs in the fourth inning. Clemson responded with two runs in the top of the sixth inning without the ball leaving the infield before Boston College scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Lucas Stalman's two-out double. Bo Majkowski, who had three hits and reached in all five plate appearances, added a two-run triple in the ninth inning.
Tigers starter Mat Clark (5-0) allowed seven hits, four runs (three earned) and no walks with one strikeout in 52/3 innings pitched. Carson Spiers registered the last out to record his seventh save of the year.
Eagles starter Matt Gill (2-3) yielded eight hits and five runs in 21/3 innings.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
Elon 7, College of Charleston 2
MOUNT PLEASANT - Cam Devanney's three-run homer and Adam Spurlin's two-run blast paced Elon in a victory over College of Charleston at Patriots Point.
The Phoenix (12-11, 1-1 CAA) scored six runs in the fifth inning to even the series.
Clay Hunt went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Cougars (14-9, 1-1), who had just eight hits. Danny Wondrack and Chris Graham each added an RBI single.
Cougars starter Josh Price held Elon scoreless until the fifth inning. The junior right-hander surrendered six runs on six hits and finished with five strikeouts in 42/3 innings. Kris Kuhn allowed one run on one hit and struck out three in two innings, while Blake Robinson and Noah Hinzmancombined for 21/3 shutout innings.
George Kirby surrendered one run on five hits and struck out four over 61/3 innings to earn the win.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Radford 7, Charleston Southern 1
A four-run first inning proved to be enough as Radford defeated Charleston Southern to take the series at CSU Ballpark in Big South action.
Radford (9-13, 3-2) used two home runs in the first inning, including a three-run blast by J.D. Mundy, to take the lead for good.
Charleston Southern (8-17, 0-5 Big South) had just four hits, with the lone run coming on Sam Trend-Beacom’s first home run of the season. Brooks Bryan and Payton Holdsworth each had doubles for the Bucs.
Starter Cam Weinberger struck out four two innings for CSU. Relievers Eddit Hiott, Seth Owens and RJ Petit combined for six innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out five.
Radford starter Derek Domecq tossed 31/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits.
CSU and Radford close the series Sunday at 1 p.m.
No. 19 Coastal Carolina 9, Troy 7
CONWAY – Kyle Skeels blasted a two-run walk-off home run to lift Coastal Carolina past Troy at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Skeels’ walk-off home run is the first for the Chanticleers since Seth Lancaster hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give CCU a 17-16 win over ULM on April 29 of last season.
Skeels went 4 for 5 for Coastal Carolina (18-4-1, 5-0 Sun Belt), while Parker Chavers also had a two-run home run. Jake Wright was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, while Zach Biermann was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.
Coastal Carolina reliever Alaska Abney (1-1) picked up the win, as he inherited one runner in a tie ball game in the eighth and went on to allow just one walk and strike out three over 12/3 scoreless innings.
Troy’s Lance Johnson (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning.
The teams close out the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.