Confederate flag similarity may force Charleston sailing association change

The Charleston Ocean Racing Association will vote next month to either keep or change its flag, following a longstanding debate over its resemblance to the Confederate flag.

CORA’s executive committee met last week to discuss the flag, and decided the issue should be put to a formal vote on Aug. 20. The group has roughly 260 members who are all invited to attend.

Only the ones who are present can cast a vote.

The flag design is part of the CORA constitution, so the actual vote is a question of whether or not the document should be amended so a flag change can take place.

“Such change of the Constitution can only be done with a two-thirds majority vote of the membership present at the special meeting,” the committee wrote in its email to members.

The Charleston Ocean Racing Organization was founded in 1967. According to the group website, its mission is to “promote, organize, and conduct competitive sail racing year round in Charleston’s harbor and offshore waters as a premiere racing destination in the Southeast.”

The flag in question is a wavy, triangular shape. It’s mostly red with a thick blue, diagonal strip through the center. Inside the strip are four white stars, one for each of the original yacht clubs in the area: the James Island, Hobcaw, Charleston, and Carolina yacht clubs.

Andrew Guhl, the commodore of the organization, said CORA members are divided on the issue.

Those who want the flag to stay feel it is in no way meant to represent the Confederate flag, or serve as symbol of racism. Those calling for a change believe there is too strong of a resemblance to the battle flag, and that CORA needs to join other national and local movements to remove such symbols.

Next month’s vote comes after a recent string of incidents in which unarmed black men and women were killed by law enforcement officers. The shootings led to peaceful protests and riots around the nation and in Charleston, and subsequent decisions from companies and municipalities to remove images and monuments linked to racial oppression.

National examples include the Washington Redskins’ Monday announcement that the team is going to change its name, which critics say is racist and disrespectful to Native Americans.

In the Holy City, the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square was removed on June 24 after standing for nearly 124 years. The monument is named after Calhoun, a former vice president who was a staunch defender of slavery.

Last week, South Carolina celebrated the five-year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate flag from Statehouse. The flag was removed on July 10, 2015, following Dylan Roof’s racist shooting attack on Charleston's Emanuel AME Church on June 17 of that year. The shooting claimed nine lives.

CORA discussions include an informal poll conducted last September when the executive committee asked members how they felt about the issue. About 42 percent were in favor of a change and 58 percent were against.

Guhl said if more people had been in favor, the executive committee would have moved to a formal vote. But in recent weeks, more members have called for a change, and some have decided not to renew their membership because of the flag.

“This issue has been brewing for some time, and many members feel the flag doesn’t represent the spirit of inclusiveness we have here with CORA,” he said. “Given that, we felt it was time to take it to a vote.”