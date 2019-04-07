Those who know him best, like the people around him, Randy Levine, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone, enjoy his trust.
But Hal Steinbrenner is driven to protect the Yankees and their well-respected image. No one is allowed to rest upon past achievements, not with Hal.
I have seen this up close for more than 20 seasons at Yankee Stadium. He encourages wise investments like the Riverdogs, which yield lasting gains for the parent organization and the local community.
The new rosters will include grads like Aaron Judge, Greg Byrd, Austin Romine, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino. All developed here under the watchful eye of RiverDogs president Dave Echols at “The Joe.”
One can expect a long line of Yankee prospects in coming years. All will enjoy the local efforts by Bill Murray and Al Phillips.
Gene Budig is a member of the Charleston RiverDogs ownership group and former president of MLB's American League. He resides on Daniel Island.