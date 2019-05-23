There were two outs in the top of the fifth when College of Charleston outfielder Logan McRae stepped to the plate at Friedman Diamond in Boston with the Cougars trailing Northeastern by four runs.
It was a typical early spring day in New England with overcast skies and a swirling wind. Huskies ace pitcher Sean Mellen was on the mound and had been cruising all afternoon, allowing just one run while striking out eight Charleston batters.
McRae smacked Mellen’s first pitch over the right field wall and the rally was on. The Cougars would go on to score five more runs, three coming on Luke Manzo’s three-run triple in the eighth, and beat the Huskies 7-5 for their 16th come-from-behind victory of the season.
For College of Charleston coach Chad Holbrook, that victory over Northeastern in April was a turning point for the Cougars, who play Thursday in the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. The second-seeded Cougars play at 7 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
“That game just sticks out in my mind,” Holbrook said. “We’d lost on Friday night, 7-0, barely even showed up, and Mellen is their best pitcher. The conference standings were pretty tight then and if we lose that game, we’re facing an uphill battle not only for that series, but for conference play.
“We find a way to win and then win on Sunday and we take the series. I think that Saturday game is as important a win as we had all season.”
This season the Cougars have:
• A total of 20 come-from-behind victories, which leads the nation.
• Four straight come-from-behind wins that include two against Towson, one each against The Citadel and Delaware
• A 9-8 victory over The Citadel in which the Cougars erased a six-run deficit.
• Scored 41 percent of their runs in the sixth through eighth innings.
• Have batted .300 against opponents' bullpens.
The storyline on that Saturday afternoon in Boston has been typical for the Cougars most of the season. If Holbrook had any hair left, he’s certain it would have all turned gray by now.
“Yeah, it’s been pretty interesting,” said Holbrook, who has led the Cougars to back-to-back 36-win seasons. “It’s just who we are this season. We’re at the point in the season where as a coaching staff we’re like, ‘this is who we are, so, there’s no need to panic. let's embrace it.’"
Senior second baseman Dupree Hart, who was named first team All-CAA earlier in the week, said team chemistry and an unflinching faith in each other has created a culture of calmness in the dugout.
“We’re calm and we’re confident,” Hart said. “If we’re up a run or down two runs. The feeling in the dugout is the same as the first inning in a 0-0 ballgame. We’re not going to get down on ourselves because we get down a couple of runs. We keep the same energy throughout the game. As long as there are still outs to be made, we think we can still win.”
The Cougars' lineup is filled with experienced players and that’s been another factor in their clutch performances late in games, said Charleston catcher Danny Wondrack.
“We're such an old group of guys and we’ve been through so much together over the past three, four years that we’ve got each other’s back,” said Wondrack, who led the CAA with 14 home runs and was second with 50 RBIs. “There are times in the dugout when it would be tough to tell if we were up by five runs or down by five runs. The energy is pretty much the same.”
Their biggest comeback of the season came against The Citadel and was capped off by Bradley Dixon’s home run-robbing catch in right field on the final out in the ninth inning. It was the final play at Patriot’s Point for the fifth-year senior.
“I’m sure that Citadel game will be one that our seniors remember for a while,” Holbrook said. “Bradley’s catch, the way we fought back and won. That’s who we’ve been all season.”
The Cougars enter the CAA tournament having won eight straight games, including a three-game sweep of Delaware on the road last weekend.
“We should feel good about the way we’re playing lately,” Holbrook said. “I think we’re playing our best baseball at the right time of the year. I think from a mental standpoint, we’re in a good place. We’re fresh, we’re confidence and we’re relatively healthy. We’re going to have to play well, pitch, play good defense and get some timely hitting, probably some clutch two out hits. That’s usually the recipe for winning championships.”
The Cougars (36-19 overall) need to win the CAA tournament to get into the NCAA regionals.