Colts' Darius Leonard, former SC State star, alleges racism by Chipotle manager in Florence

The manager of a Chipotle restaurant in Florence has been suspended after being involved in what is being described as a racial incident Thursday afternoon involving NFL star Darius Leonard, a former S.C. State football player.

Leonard, an All-Pro linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, took to Instagram after the incident to explain what happened.

The 24-year-old said he was eating at the restaurant with three other African American men and a biracial woman. Toward the end of the meal, Leonard said the manager approached him and asked if there was a problem.

The manager told the group that a white customer accused Leonard and his friends of verbally abusing him, according to the football player.

Leonard said he explained to the manager that the accusation wasn't true, but the group was told to leave and the manager threatened to call the police.

Leonard suggested in the video that the white man was upset because the group at his table was discussing Black Lives Matter.

“That’s what being Black in America is right now,” he said. “Us not doing anything wrong, going to eat … and you can’t even enjoy eating anymore. We felt like it was very disrespectful.”

In his five-minute video on Instagram, Leonard went on to say the incident was a product of white privilege.

“We know that if that manager had called the cops right then and there, we know how that would have went down,” he said. “Y'all wonder why all the protests are going down right now. We are tired of this.”

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol has since released a statement saying the manager has been suspended and that he has tried to contact Leonard.

“We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina,” Niccol said. “We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation. I’ve personally reached out to Darius and I’m committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes.”

Leonard, a Nichols native who went to Lake View High School, attended S.C State from 2013 to 2017 before the Colts took him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Leonard was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 after leading the league in tackles.

The incident at Chipotle comes after weeks of protests across the nation due to the recent killings of unarmed black men and women at the hands of police.

Earlier this month, fellow NFL stars challenged the league to promote Black Lives Matter and to admit how poorly they've handled racial issues. The group of players included Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson and Arizona Cardinals’ receiver DeAndre Hopkins, both former stars at Clemson.