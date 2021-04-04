Collge Baseball Roundup: Sanders, Allen lift USC over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Freshman Will Sanders pitched eight-plus innings, allowing just one run while the University of South Carolina baseball team’s offense belted three home runs in a 5-1 win over Georgia April 4 at Foley Field. Carolina picks up a series win over Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010.
Sanders allowed eight hits and one run while not walking a batter with four strikeouts to move to 5-1 on the season. Julian Bosnic picked up his first save of 2021, striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth.
Brady Allen opened the game with a solo home run to right on the first pitch of the contest. Georgia answered with a run in the third on an RBI groundout, but the Gamecocks took the lead for good in the fifth with three runs on home runs by Colin Burgess and Allen. Burgess’ sacrifice fly in the sixth closed the scoring.
Sanders had the team’s longest outing of 2021, pitching into the ninth inning. Sanders is now 5-1 with a 2.22 ERA, 30 strikeouts and five walks in 281/3 innings pitched.
Allen had the second two- homer game of the season. He also homered twice last Sunday against Florida.
Braylen Wimmer had two hits for the Gamecocks.
N.C. State 9, Clemson 5
RALEIGH— Terrell Tatum’s two-run single in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie and lifted N.C. State over Clemson at Doak Field .
The Wolfpack improved to 10-11 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 14-11 overall and 8-7 in ACC play.
After the Wolfpack scored a run in the first inning, the Tigers responded with three runs in the second inning, keyed by Elijah Henderson’s run-scoring single and Kier Meredith’s two-run single.
Alex Urban belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the top of the third inning, then N.C. State answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and a run in the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.
Austin Murr led off the sixth inning with a home run to give the Wolfpack the lead.
The Tigers tied the score in the top of the eighth inning on a double play, then NC State answered again to take the lead on Tatum’s bloop two-run single on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the frame, the Wolfpack added two runs on an error.
Evan Justice (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert
(1-2) suffered the loss.
Coll. of Charleston 3, James Madison 1
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Trotter Harlan and Tanner Steffy each delivered a key hit in a three-run sixth and Connor Campbell held James Madison to one run over six innings to lead College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Cougars (9-13, 5-4 CAA) scored all three runs with two out in the sixth inning. Harlan hit an opposite field solo shot to right to tie the score at 1 and Steffy delivered a go-ahead, two-run double to score Ari Sechopoulos and Harrison Hawkins to put the Cougars ahead 3-1.
The Dukes (5-7, 2-1) took an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer from Fox Semones in the third inning.
Campbell delivered a quality start in his first start of the season allowing one run on four hits and striking out six in six frames.
The 6-foot, 190-pound southpaw struck out the side in the fifth and earned his third win of the season.
Guillermo Granier recorded two outs in relief of Campbell in the seventh and Zach Williams fanned two over the final two and one-third innings to earn his third save.
The Cougars will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they host crosstown foe The Citadel at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.