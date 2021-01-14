Colleton County shaken by death of former basketball star, sets up fund for family

Colleton County High School has been rocked by the death of former basketball star Alex Sherrill.

Sherrill, who graduated from Colleton County High last spring and was a member of the USC Salkahatchie basketball team this year, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday night.

“It is so hard to imagine a world without Alex Sherrill in it,” Colleton County basketball coach Matthew Mullins said. “And I don’t mean from a basketball perspective. I’m talking about the loss of a great kid, a guy that always had a smile and always focused on others. He certainly had a bright future ahead as a basketball player, but we’re really going to miss the person that Alex was. He was a special young man.”

Sherrill was a Class AAAA all-state selection and a Post and Courier All-Lowcountry pick as a senior at Colleton County, where he averaged 21 points per game last year.

“The improvement he made over the last two years was really amazing and he did it by working hard every single day,” Mullins said. “He had such a great attitude and he was very unselfish. He evolved as a leader in our program and the other guys looked up to him.”

Sherrill's sister and three brothers all attend Colleton County High. Austin Sherrill, a senior, is the leading scorer on the basketball team this year. The family lost their father in December.

“We’re focused right now on Austin. He has suffered tremendous loss,” Mullins said. “Basketball is secondary right now. We have to be here for Austin and his family. He has a lot to deal with right now and we will work together as a team and as a family to lift him up.

"If and when he is ready to return to basketball, we are here for him. As important as basketball is to that family, I would imagine Austin will want to honor his brother on the court at some point.”

At USC Salkahatchie, Sherrill's teammates, coaches and classmates are trying to cope with the loss.

“Our hearts break and our team will never be the same as we mourn the passing of Alex Sherrill,” USC Salkehatchie head coach Glen Mayo posted on social media. “It was an honor and pleasure to know and coach Alex Sherrill.

"He was an amazing human that was the definition of selfless. He always put others above himself. His smile was contagious and his passion for basketball couldn’t be contained. He was committed to taking the stairs – he never looked for any shortcuts or took the easy way out. There is no doubt in my mind that he had a very successful and prosperous future ahead of him. It breaks my heart that it got cut so short.

"Our program is currently discussing numerous ideas that will allow his legacy to live on forever here at USC Salk. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this time.”

A gofund.me account has been established to help the family. Details can be found on the basketball team’s twitter account @CCountyhoops.