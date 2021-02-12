Zep Jasper is College of Charleston's version of the 'Honey Badger'

College of Charleston play-by-play man Everett German calls him the "Honey Badger."

But it was actually Tommy Glasgow of the Holy City Hoops podcast who hung the nickname on Cougars guard Zep Jasper.

"It's something that reflects Zep's defensive tenacity, and the way he always goes after it," German said. "He really plays the full 94 feet and takes pride in the way he plays defense."

A honey badger, also known as the ratel, is a mammal that lives mostly in Africa, southwest Asia and India, and is known for its fearless nature. It's also the nickname of Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who is known for his fearless nature.

"I love the Honey Badger name," said Jasper, a 6-1 junior. "When I'm playing defense, whoever is in front of me, I'm going to treat them like they've got honey in front of me. I'm going to latch on to them and make sure they go nowhere.

"I'm going to irritate then and nag them, like a little fly running around, and not let them go anywhere."

Jasper's relentless nature shows up off the court, as well.

The product of Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia, had a long journey to get to where he is now: On the brink of earning his a general studies degree with an emphasis in leadership, change and social responsibility, and a coaching minor, and recognition as the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week this week.

"I never thought I would see this day, being so close to getting my degree," he said. "I never thought I'd see this day."

Jasper played at Laney High alongside former Charleston Southern star Christian Keeling, who went on to play at North Carolina and now plays pro ball in Scotland. One of his mentors at Laney was former Clemson player Rod Hall, who was recruited to Clemson by Cougars coach Earl Grant when he was a Tigers assistant.

"Rod was the first one to tell me about Zep, when Zep was a seventh-grader," Grant said. "I sort of kept that in my memory bank, and then when I got the job here, we offered him a scholarship."

After graduation from high school, Jasper went to prep school at Notre Dame Prep near Boston to get his academics in order. It was a tough year for a kid from Augusta.

"It was a lot of snow, going to practice in the cold," Jasper said. "I missed my family, my friends, my nieces. But it made me a better man, made me stronger on the inside.

"I got stronger in my weaker spots. I never knew I had those kind of weak spots, but when I got up there, I realized I needed to get stronger. I wanted to go home, but I knew I had to fight through it. I thought of Kobe Bryant and what he would do in those type of situations. On the classroom and on the court, I just had to have that mentality that you have to grind and go hard every time."

When he finally got to Charleston, Jasper redshirted in 2017-18, then started 14 games in 2018-19 and 30 games last season as kind of a defensive specialist alongside top scorers Grant Riller and Brevin Galloway.

This season, Jasper has been asked to score more often and run the offense from the point guard position as well as play his usual tenacious D. He's grown into that role in recent games, scoring 21 and 17 points in a two-game sweep of Towson Feb. 6-7 to earn CAA player of the week honors. For the season, Jasper is averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds as the Cougars (7-8, 5-3) host Elon (3-7, 0-6) for two games Feb. 13-14.

"The Honey Badger is a good name for Zep," Grant said. "I know that's what they call that aggressive defensive back from Kansas City. He's a warrior-type player and plays with a lot of emotion.

"Zep has that same never-stop motor and engine, so it's a good name for him."