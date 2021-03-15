It was about noon on Monday when College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts' phone started to blow up.
That's when word began to spread that Cougars basketball coach Earl Grant had been hired to be the new coach at Boston College.
For the 44-year-old Grant, who posted a record of 127-89 with two postseason bids in seven years, it's a chance to test himself on college basketball's biggest stage — the ACC, where will compete with legends such as Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and North Carolina's Roy Williams.
For Roberts, it means hiring a new coach for a program with a proud tradition dating back to John Kresse through Bobby Cremins and then Grant, who in 2018 led the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.
"All of the sudden, I've become a pretty popular dude, since noon today," Roberts said after Boston College announced the hire on March 15. "Nobody was calling me until noon. Then all of the sudden, the news breaks out.
"It's not so much the coaches who are interested, but the coaches who call you on behalf of the coaches who are interested that makes it intriguing. Some of the names that come across your phone that you never thought you'd speak to a week ago."
The College of Charleston job already has drawn a lot of interest, and will continue to do so. Roberts said he will likely hire a search firm to assist in the process, and said he would like to move quickly without acting in haste.
Four Cougars players, including all-conference guard Zep Jasper, have entered their names in the transfer portal and are seeking other opportunities. Guard Brevin Galloway, the Cougars' top scorer before a season-ending knee injury, put his name in the portal on Monday.
"We do have current student athletes that I want to make sure we hire somebody to give them clarity and comfort on who their new coach will be," Roberts said. "But, also, we don't want to rush the process. It's more important to hire the right person than to hire somebody quickly."
Names of possible candidates began to circulate quickly on social media and elsewhere. Here are a few:
• Pitt assistant coach Milan Brown was on Grant's staff at College of Charleston in 2017 and 2018, when the Cougars earned NIT and NCAA Tournament bids.
• CofC associate head coach J.D. Powell, who said Monday he wanted to succeed Grant as head coach.
• Former Citadel coach Ed Conroy, an assistant coach at Minnesota, where head coach Richard Pitino was let go on Monday.
• Head coach Levelle Moton of North Carolina Central, who has led his team to four NCAA Tournaments and an NIT bid since 2014.
• Head coach Will Jones of North Carolina A&T, a native of Moncks Corner and Berkeley High School graduate.
• Former College of Charleston player and NBA veteran Anthony Johnson, who was a candidate in 2014, when Grant was hired. Like Grant, the 46-year-old Johnson went to Stall High School in North Charleston and had a 13-year career in the NBA before working as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Other names being mentioned include Furman coach Bob Richey, UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller, Louisville assistant Luke Murray (son of famed Charleston resident and Cougars fan Bill Murray), App State coach Dustin Kerns (a former Wofford assistant and Presbyterian head coach) and Wake Forest assistant BJ McKie, a former South Carolina standout and Charleston Southern assistant.
How attractive is the C of C job?
Among the coaches involved in recent searches were Mike Young, the ACC coach of the year this season at Virginia Tech, and Ritchie McKay, who has averaged 27 wins per season over the last three years at Liberty.
Grant's salary at College of Charleston was $651,000 per year, and his contract calls for a $225,000 buyout owed to the school. Former BC coach Jim Christian reportedly earned about $1.3 million per year. The average coaching salary in the ACC is reportedly about $2.9 million.
Certainly, C of C basketball is in a better place than it was when Grant was hired in 2014, shortly after Doug Wojcik was fired after a 14-18 season and amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players and staff.
"Earl has built this into a very high standard program and one that's thought of very highly nationally," Roberts said. "We will attract some quality coaches and embody what we want, and that's somebody that's going to come in and continue the success that Earl has built. I feel confident we will attract a candidate pool that is a good mix of those who have done it themselves as head coaches or been part of programs as an assistant coach."
Grant's courtship with Boston College, which fired Jim Christian in February, heated up over the weekend. BC reached out to Grant for an interview, Roberts said.
"As soon as they reached out to him about interviewing, (Grant) made me aware, so it all happened pretty quickly," Roberts said. "It all occurred in the past week."
At Boston College, Grant will face another rebuilding job. The Eagles have had one winning season in the last 10.
"When we began our search for a new head men's basketball coach, we set out to find a leader of young men, someone who shares our vision and our values, who could lead our program to championships while ensuring a world-class student-athlete experience and education for our players," said BC athletic director Pat Kraft. "After a comprehensive national search, it was clear that Earl is exactly what we were looking for and what our basketball program needs at this moment, and I am confident he will have tremendous success in Chestnut Hill, on the court and off.
"On behalf of the BC community, we are thrilled to welcome Earl, his wife, Jacci, and their three sons, Trey, Eyzaiah and Elonzo, to the Boston College Family."
Grant, a former assistant at The Citadel, Wichita State and Clemson, is expected to meet the media on Tuesday.
"My family and I are really excited about the opportunity to start a new journey," Grant said in a statement. "I look forward to representing such a prestigious academic institution, to coach in the top basketball conference in America, and do it in one of the best cities in the world. I can't wait to meet and develop a relationship with all who have worked so hard over the years to make BC a special place. I am thankful to Pat Kraft, Father Leahy and the Board of Trustees for affording me this tremendous opportunity."