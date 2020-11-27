Unlike Tar Heels, College of Charleston will have fans at home opener

North Carolina coach Roy Williams noticed.

With only about 80 family members and friends in the 22,000-seat Smith Center for the Tar Heels' season opener against College of Charleston on Wednesday, the atmosphere wasn't quite the same as usual.

“It was not fun, not as much fun," Williams said after No. 16 North Carolina's 79-60 win over the Cougars. "I still love the competition part when the game started. But all our players have always talked about what a thrill it is running through the tunnel, hearing all those people, seeing all those people in the sea of blue out there. So you take that away, I think that took something away from the game. But I think this is the world that we're in right now. We have to understand that."

College of Charleston will have more fan support for its home opener, set for 1 p.m. Saturday against Limestone. College of Charleston received permission from the S.C. Dept. of Commerce for 30 percent capacity at the 5,100-seat TD Arena, or about 1,530 spectators, under COVID-19 restrictions.

It won't be quite the same as the 4,232 fans per game the Cougars drew last season, but it's better than nothing.

"We're just fired up that we get to start the season," said C of C coach Earl Grant. "There's been a lot of turmoil, a lot of doubt as pertains to the virus and all the different protocols that go with that.

"We've really been trying to focus on ourselves, make sure that we have good days and fill our bucket up every day, show up to work and try to be great teammates."

College of Charleston is asking fans to stay home if they are feeling sick or running a fever; frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer; and maintain physical distance from other spectators. Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) are required. Available seats will be marked with an "approved seat" sticker; unmarked seats are not allowable seat locations.

Due to capacity limitations and NCAA restrictions on access to the court, the Cougars' spirit groups – Chucktown Sound, cheer and dance squads and DJ Natty Heavy – will not be in attendance to start the season.

On the court, the Cougars will try to build off a gritty performance at UNC. After falling behind 16-2, Charleston rallied to take a 43-42 lead in the second half before the Tar Heels pulled away again.

Brevin Galloway led the Cougars with 15 points, and graduate transfer Payton Willis 13 points in his Charleston debut. The Cougars shot 8 of 23 from 3-point range and just 4 of 10 from the foul line, and had 21 turnovers.

Limestone is 0-1 this season after an 89-55 loss to the Cougars' Colonial Athletic Association rival James Madison.

Isayah Owens, a 6-3 freshman guard, led Limestone with 20 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Stephen Edoka, a 6-5 transfer from UNC Asheville, had 10 points. Jamel McGowan, a 6-3 freshman from Goose Creek High School, scored nine points against James Madison.