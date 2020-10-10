'They beat us up.' Citadel pushes Army to the limit in a bid for more history

Historic Michie Stadium has been the site of some of the greatest moments in The Citadel's football history.
Upsets over Army West Point in 1991 and '92 are a memorable part of Citadel lore, and the Bulldogs almost added a special chapter to that history on Saturday. It would have been the miracle at Michie.
In what was likely the final game of a pandemic-shortened season — and perhaps the last game in a Bulldogs' uniform for some key veteran players — The Citadel pushed Army into the final minutes before falling by 14-9 before a crowd made up only of U.S. Military Academy cadets at Michie Stadium.
"Give The Citadel credit," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "They beat us up, and we didn't run the ball effectively. They out-played us, their defense out-played our offense."
Up by 14-3 with 4:59 left, Army almost blew it in the final minutes with some awful play calling.
On first down from its own 25 with 38-yard line, Army ordered up a pass and quarterback Jemel Jones was pressured and then penalized for intentional grounding. On third down, his pass was picked off by Citadel defensive tackle Jay Smith. The West Ashley High School product rumbled to the Army 2, and Darique Hampton from Goose Creek High School scored from 4 yards out with 3:21 left.
The Citadel went for a 2-point conversion to climb within a field goal, but QB Jaylan Adams was sacked and Army held on to its 14-9 lead.
The Citadel ends one of its stranger seasons at 0-4, with losses to FBS squads South Florida, No. 1 Clemson and 4-1 Army. The Bulldogs await word on when and if a Southern Conference spring football season will be held. Even if a spring season materializes, it seems unlikely that Citadel veterans such as quarterback Brandon Rainey, receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Willie Eubanks III would return.
The Bulldogs could add a game or two to their fall schedule, but athletic director Mike Capaccio said that's unlikely.
Whatever the future, the Bulldogs played their best game of the season against Army, a 29-point favorite that was ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 earlier this season.
Held in check in the first half, Army's vaunted triple option finally asserted itself in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Jones, making his first career start, ran for six yards on 4th and 2, and Army drove 62 yards in 14 plays, taking 7:03 off the clock. By time time Jones scored from 5 yards out, Army led by 14-3 with just 2:25 left in the third quarter.
The Citadel was aggressive from the jump, opening the game with an onside kick from Matt Campbell that was picked out of the air by Destin Mack.
But on the Bulldogs' second play from scrimmage, Rainey threw high to Webb, the ball picked off by Army's Marquel Broughton.
Campbell averaged 46 yards on three first-half punts to keep Army backed up in its own end, and The Citadel defense forced three punts and held the Black Knights to 57 rushing yards in the first half.
A 22-yard run by slotback Cooper Wallace set up freshman kicker Colby Kintner for a 39-yard field on the final play of the first quarter, and The Citadel lead 3-0.
Army QB Jones, who earlier missed a wide open receiver in the end zone, found Reikan Donaldson for a 29-yard TD pass and a 7-3 lead with 2:57 left in the first half.
Rainey found Webb deep for 50 yards to give The Citadel a chance to take the lead just before the half. But on the next play, Rainey left a throw to Ryan McCarthy a step shot inside the 10, and it was intercepted by Cedrick Cunningham.
Citadel linebacker Andy Davis got the ball back with his own interception at the Army 41 with 1:53 left. A pass interference call got The Citadel to the Army 23, but a holding call on Webb pushed the ball back to the 33. Kintner's 47-yard field goal on the last play of the half bounced off the upright and out, leaving Army with a 7-3 lead at the half.
Backup quarterback Jaylan Adams replaced Rainey to start the second half, and the Bulldogs moved 44 yards and 10 plays. But this time, Kintner's 47-yard field goal try was low and blocked, again leaving Army up by 7-3 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
