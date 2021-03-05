The memory still sticks with Zion Williamson.
Zion, of course, was already Zion, a 6-7, 250-pound man-child at Spartanburg Day School, a YouTube sensation and one of the most famous high school players ever.
Bryson Bishop was ... well, a skinny 5-foot-6 eighth grader at Oakbrook Prep.
In preparing for its game against Zion, Oakbrook Prep coach Clay Keim had his team work on a box-and-one defense. You guessed it, Bryson Bishop was the "one" who had to guard Zion.
"Man, I will never forget that," Williamson, now an NBA star with the Orleans Pelicans, said on a podcast this week. "We came out of a timeout, and he started walking over to me and starts (clapping).
"I looked over at my principal and my track and field coach, and I was like, 'Are they serious?'"
Bryson Bishop will never forget it, either.
The video of his encounter with Zion went viral back in 2017. And Bishop is having a second 15 minutes of fame this week after Zion commented on the video.
Bishop's story was recounted on ESPN's SportsCenter on March 5, and video of his attempt to guard Zion has been viewed more than 6.5 million times on YouTube.
"It's been going crazy," Bishop said Friday. "I remember that night, I was lying in bed and my phone started vibrating and vibrating. That's when the video first got out, and it's been crazy ever since."
The best part is, the skinny eighth grader grew up to be a pretty good player in his own right.
Bishop, a 6-1 guard who has committed to Charleston Southern as a preferred walk-on, led his Spartanburg Christian team to a S.C. Independent Schools Association state title this season, scoring 23 points in the championship game. He earned SCISA player of the year honors (just like Zion), and in a game against public school Seneca High School this season, he sank a school-record 11 3-pointers.
"Apparently Bryson Bishop is a stud player," tweeted Zion's NBA teammate, J.J. Reddick.
Apparently Bryson Bishop @B_P_B_2 is a stud player. He’s headed to Charleston Southern next year. Respect. https://t.co/J2WaNtPexI— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) March 2, 2021
That encounter with Zion helped motivate Bishop to become the player he did.
"Since the video came out, that's what I was known for, the kid who guarded Zion," Bishop said. "That video gave me a platform, but I wanted to be known for more than that.
"I wanted to let people recognize that I can play, that I'm a good player. Most people don't get a platform like that, and I wanted to do something special with it."
At the least, he earned Zion's respect
"For him to come over to me like that, I've got nothing but respect for him," Zion said. "In the moment, I was like, 'Don't disrespect me like that.'
"But his teammates were out of it, and he was trying to give them energy. I've got a lot of respect for him for doing that."