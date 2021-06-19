The Citadel graduate Capers Williamson into javelin finals at US Olympic Trials

The Citadel graduate Capers Williamson advanced to the javelin finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Heyward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Williamson, who competed in football and track for the Bulldogs from 2010-2016, uncorked a throw of 75.94 meters (249 feet, 2 inches) on his first attempt to finish third in the preliminary round on June 19. The top 12 advance to the final two days later.

Williamson, who stands 6-8, fouled on his second and third attempts.

He trails only Marc Anthony Minichello, who threw 76.63 meters (251-5), and Curtis Thompson (76.23 meters, 250-1).

Liam Christensen, an Academic Magnet High School graduate and senior at Stanford, fouled on two attempts and threw 63.66 meters (208-10), missing out on advancing to the finals.

Williamson has the seventh-best throw in the U.S. this year at 77.11 meters (253 feet). The No. 1 throw among Americans this season belongs to Thompson at 81.44 meters (267-2).

Williamson, from Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, advanced to the Trials finals in 2016, finishing eighth overall.

The Olympic qualifying standard is 85 meters, but Williamson could make the Olympic squad by winning the gold medal at the trials, even if he does not reach 85 meters.

The javelin finals are set for 7:15 p.m. June 21.