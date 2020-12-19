The Citadel basketball off to first 6-0 start in 100 years after win at Longwood

The game of basketball, invented in 1891, was just 29 years old the last time a Citadel team won the first six games of a season.

That was in 1920, when Woodrow Wilson was president and Babe Ruth was traded to the Yankees.

"Heck, not even I am that old," Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom said Saturday after his team matched that 6-0 start from 100 years ago.

The Bulldogs won their sixth straight game — and matched their win total from last season — with a tense, 91-89 victory over Big South Conference member Longwood in Farmville, Va.

Hayden Brown racked up 26 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out, and Fletcher Abee hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 52 seconds left as The Citadel notched its second victory over a Division I team this season.

It's the first 6-0 start since the 1919-20 team went 11-0 under coach C.F. Myers.

"I'm happy for the kids, that they are not going through the losses, and that everybody's healthy," said Baucom, whose team suffered through an injury-plagued 6-24 season a year ago. "I was just happy to see their faces in the locker room, and so many people contributed. I mean, Derek Webster played only six seconds and made one of the biggest plays of the game.

"They work so hard and practice so hard, it's nice to see them get a reward for that."

Webster was inserted at the game's end to play defense, and forced Longwood's Justin Hill into a miss from in the paint at the buzzer.

Kaiden Rice added 19 points, Abee had 16 and Tyler Moffe scored 11 for the Bulldogs, who made 30 of 38 free throws and 11 of 31 from 3-point range.

Leslie Nkereuwem led Longwood (1-6) with 20 points.

The Bulldogs clung to a 77-72 lead when Brown fouled out with 6:22 left. He picked up his fourth foul at the 7:11 mark, and Baucom chose to keep him in the game.

"He was a monster, getting to the rim and shooting 3-pointers and getting to the line," Baucom said. "We kept him for the flow of the game and told him to just be smart. I didn't think he'd get it on an offensive foul, but that's what happened.

"After that, we got multiple contributions from a lot of different people ... But we don't win that game without Brady Spence's second half. He was huge."

The 6-9 Spence finished with nine points and four rebounds, scoring five points in the final 4:35.

Longwood led by 89-88 when Abee nailed his fourth 3-pointer with 52 seconds left for the game-winner.

The Citadel closes out its non-conference schedule at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Presbyterian at McAlister Field House.