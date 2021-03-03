After 15 months without football, South Carolina State is set to begin a four-game spring season this week.

The Bulldogs have announced a revised spring schedule, starting with a home game against Alabama A&M at 1:30 p.m. March 6 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.

With many Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams opting out of the spring season, S.C. State will play twice against Alabama A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs will travel to the SWAC team on April 3.

S.C. State will also play a home-and-home with MEAC foe Delaware State, with the Hornets coming to Orangeburg for a 1:30 p.m. game on March 13. The Bulldogs return the trip to Delaware State on April 17.

The Bulldogs did not play last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All tickets for home games are $35 and must be purchased online in advance and downloaded to a smart phone. Game day tickets will be sold online only; no tickets will be sold at the stadium.

Season ticket holders who opted to keep their tickets for the spring season will receive an email with a link to tickets and parking passes.

S.C. State Club members and fans who opted out of the spring '21 season, transferred their tickets to the fall '21 season or donated to the Bulldog Relief Fund, and want to attend the spring games, must purchase single game tickets online, as well as game-day parking passes.

Game day parking passes will be sold for $15 to individuals wanting to park on campus. MEAC passes and SC High School League Passes will not be honored. A clear bag policy will enforced.

For more information to go www.scsuathletics.com or call the S.C. State ticket office at (803) 536-8579.