SC State halts practices due to COVID-19 case as MEAC refigures spring football

South Carolina State University has halted all athletics practices after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

And the Bulldogs are looking at a refigured spring football schedule after fellow Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Bethune-Cookman announced that it would opt out of all sports for the 2020-21 school year.

"If I've learned one thing this year, it's that you have to be light on your feet," S.C. State football coach Buddy Pough said of the recent developments.

S.C. State's statement said the positive test was the first for an employee since the Orangeburg school returned to face-to-face classes for a limited number of students on Sept. 17.

"To ensure the safety of our student-athletes and athletics staff, we have made the decision to suspend practices and are continuing to aggressively follow public health and safety guidelines," school president James E. Clark said.

The school said contract tracing has been conducted to determine whether student-athletes have come in direct contact with the employee who tested positive. Athletes have been quarantined while awaiting the results of their most recent tests and are studying remotely, while maintenance crews have done additional sanitization of facilities and equipment.

S.C. State student-athletes are tested weekly and monitored daily by the school's health care team on campus, the school said.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community remain our number one priority," Clark said. "We are committed to making certain that our students have an open path to continue their academic pursuits, even in a pandemic, and we are making plans for further enhanced testing as we prepare for the majority of students to return for the spring semester."

Pough said his football team had conducted just one practice session before practices were halted. He said the Bulldogs hope to return to the practice field next week.

"It's been wild, and we just continue to work at it," Pough said. "You can't be too stuck in the mud about what you have to do at this time of the year."

Spring football

Last week, the MEAC announced a spring football plan that split the nine-team league into two divisions, with each team playing six conference games. Bethune-Cookman's decision to opt out leaves a hole in that schedule, and leaves S.C. State with just five games on its current spring slate.

MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas said Tuesday that the league will announce adjustments to spring schedules soon.

"We are making the appropriate adjustments with schedules," he said Tuesday. "... We have plans in place in case teams are unable to play, and we do have a strategy in place that we will be discussing with our forecasting committee."

Pough said one scheduling possibility is to play a double round-robin slate within the MEAC's two divisions for the spring. S.C. State is in the Southern Division along with Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central. The Northern Division includes Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State. That would give each MEAC team six league games in the spring while keeping travel to a minimum, Pough said.

NCAA Division I basketball teams began practice on Oct. 14. S.C. State's men's team is slated to play at College of Charleston on Dec. 11, and the Bulldogs begin their MEAC slate on Jan. 2.