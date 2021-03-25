Tony Madlock played and coached alongside Penny Hardaway at Memphis, helping the Tigers make strides in both roles.

South Carolina State hopes Madlock's big-time experience, which includes a stint as interim head coach at Ole Miss, pays off for the Bulldogs. Madlock, 51, was named S.C. State head basketball coach Thursday, replacing Murray Garvin, fired after a 1-17 season.

S.C. State Director of Athletics Stacy L. Danley said Madlock "is everything we were looking for."

"Winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several nationally ranked recruiting classes," Danley said. "He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for.”

Madlock has 25 years of experience as an assistant coach including stops at UTEP, Arkansas State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Memphis.

He went 1-4 as Ole Miss interim head coach in 2018 between the Andy Kennedy and Kermit Davis tenures.

Garvin spent nine seasons at S.C. State, going 88-166 overall and 50-75 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. The Bulldogs were not able to play in the MEAC Tournament this season because of COVID issues within the program.

"I am excited to join the Bulldog family," Madlock said. "I am looking forward to getting on campus and beginning a new era in Bulldog basketball."

Madlock was on a Memphis team with Hardaway, a former NBA star and now the Tigers' head coach, that reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 1992. He played in the NCAA Tournament twice and the NIT twice.

He helped Arkansas State to the 1998 Sun Belt Conference regular season championship and the 1999 Sun Belt Conference tournament title, during a stint in which he recruited six JUCO All-Americans.

An All-American honorable mention and first-team All-State point guard, Madlock began his coaching career as an assistant coach and teacher at his alma mater, Melrose High School, in his native Memphis.

Madlock is married to the former Stacie Bryant of Memphis. They have two children, a daughter, Kyndal, and a son, T.J.

S.C. State has played in the NCAA Tournament five times, all between 1989 and 2003 under former head coach Cy Alexander.