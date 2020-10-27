A Coastal Carolina University football team in the top 25?

It seems as ridiculous as driving two blocks in Myrtle Beach without seeing storefront ads for neon beach towels and pallid hermit crabs.

As recently as August, coaches in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll gave Coastal Carolina the fewest votes among the league’s 10 teams.

Better odds of going a full day without finding Canadian tourists at the Myrtle Beach Aquarium or on a Grand Strand miniature golf course than finding the Chanticleers nationally ranked the last week of October.

But here we are with head coach Jamey Chadwell and Co. at 5-0 and No. 20 in the Associated Press poll, up five spots from last week, heading into Saturday’s Sun Belt game at Georgia State.

That means Coastal Carolina is in the mix for — gulp — the automatic spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game reserved for the top-ranked champion among the “Group of Five” conferences (American Athletic, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt).

“No talk for us about a New Year’s Day bowl,” Chadwell said Monday. “We know we have our hands full in the Sun Belt.”

OK, coach.

But (quiet voice) that doesn’t mean Teal Nation isn’t partying hard and peeking ahead.

“It’s awesome for our fans, and just our university in general, to have the attention that comes from being in the top 25,” said Chadwell, 43 and in his second season as Coastal Carolina’s full-time head coach. “As a coach, I’m realistic. I know we’re in a unique year. But I’m thankful for it because it has brought a lot of positive attention on our university and our program.”

Time to strike while the recruiting trail is hot. Doors once closed are now cracked open, Chadwell said, and he expects dividends starting with the high school Class of 2022.

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl is set for December with teams picked from a pool of Sun Belt, Mid-American and Conference USA teams. CBSSports.com analyst Jerry Palm this week projects Coastal Carolina vs. Ohio.

Or maybe the Chanticleers will face Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia or Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl, Chick-fil-A Bowl, Fiesta Bowl or Orange Bowl (the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are the New Year’s Six bowl games reserved this year for playoff semifinals).

Halfway through a strange 2020 coronavirus season, the football team from the school that won the 2016 College World Series remains good enough to dream big.

The Cinderella path

Here are the non-Power Five teams in the AP top 25 (College Football Playoff rankings used for New Year’s Six selection begin Nov. 24):

No. 7 Cincinnati (American Athletic), 4-0

No. 11 BYU (independent), 6-0

No. 19 Marshall (Conference USA), 5-0

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt), 5-0

No. 22 SMU (American Athletic), 5-1

No. 25 Boise State (Mountain West), 1-0

The Coastal Carolina path:

• Keep winning, the more impressively the better

• Cincinnati must stumble, the sooner the better

• Bedlam in the American Athletic and Conference USA resulting in a bunch of two-loss teams

• Boise State must turn as blue as its home field (Palm this week has the Broncos sailing through the late-starting Mountain West and into the Fiesta Bowl against Southern California)

• A BYU loss (the Cougars are in an odd spot as an independent but would be hard to ignore if undefeated)

Tough schedule ahead

Of course, it’s a longshot, like winning three stuffed sharks in one trip to a Boardwalk arcade.

But if offered such a chance two months ago, the Chanticleers would have taken it and left a tip bigger than typically landed by top Myrtle Beach golf caddies.

Maybe this isn’t too surprising to people who closely watched what Chadwell and his staff did while turning Charleston Southern from a doormat into an FCS playoff program. Now it’s up to Coastal Carolina to keep winning different ways.

With option plays or long passes, with an explosive offense or the Chad Staggs-coordinated defense that stood out in last week’s 28-14 home victory over Georgia Southern.

The Chanticleers won that game without starting quarterback Grayson McCall. Fred Payton, the junior who threw three touchdown passes against Georgia Southern, likely will start Saturday at Georgia State, Chadwell said.

The schedule gets tougher. After Georgia State, it’s Sun Belt title contenders South Alabama at home, at Troy and Appalachian State at home.

The season finale is one doozy of a non-conference game against Liberty, an independent that’s 6-0 with a win at Syracuse.

Then the Sun Belt Conference championship game, if the Chanticleers qualify.

Chadwell didn’t eat breakfast Monday. It wasn’t about nervousness; he’s in the midst of an intermittent fasting program hoping to lose some weight. The head coach on a roll was planning on a big lunch.

If Coastal Carolina keeps eating up its schedule all the way to a New Year’s Six bowl game, Chadwell will never have to pay for a meal in Myrtle Beach again.

