The popularity of the Notre Dame fight song wasn’t built in a season. It took a lot of big wins and “Rudy” and time.

So when the College of Charleston introduced a brand new fight song Saturday as part of the school’s 250th anniversary celebration, students and other fans at a home basketball game against Elon were furnished with maroon and white cards full of lyrics.

Someday the eBay bids for those cards will reach Taylor Swift autographed napkin levels.

“Cougars Fight On!” is bound to catch on.

How can it not with such an emphatic Verse 5?

“We’ve been through all the storms and wars

And we’ll stay forever by the shore

Win the fight Cougs bite, bite, bite

Knocking down victory’s door”

That’s right, you vastly inferior opponents.

This school, founded in 1770, is older than the country.

Revolutionary War? Civil War? Hurricane Hugo?

Been there, survived that, made the NCAA Tournament in multiple sports.

The fight song idea started with pep band director Christopher Gongora, who didn’t think the oft-heard jazz classic “Charleston” dance number was enough as a “go-to school song.”

A committee was formed.

Composer William Owens was hired to write the music.

“We did a lot of research about fight songs at other schools,” said Jamaal Walton, College of Charleston’s Associate Athletic Director for External Operations. “We learned a lot. Everything came together well. We’ve been hearing nothing but positive feedback.”

Pep band members, led by students Katherine Jordan, Aidan Leahy and Abigayle Phillian, came up with the lyrics. The school put out a YouTube sing-along to help spread the word.

“Having the students do it made it even better,” said Walton, a former class president and football team captain at VMI.

Eminem comparison

Verse 1 gets right to the point:

“The Cougs are coming here to win

Sprinting forward here we go again

Maroon and white Cougars fight, fight fight

Driving towards the end”

Sure. I know what you’re thinking: It’s not quite as dramatic as Eminem opening “Lose Yourself” with …

“Look

If you had

One shot

Or one opportunity …”

But it’s all there in a few breaths, the school nickname, the colors, a clearly defined goal.

That should get people off their butts and into the “fight” right away.

For those slackers not ready to commit to “the end” there is the demand and urgency of Verse 2:

“We’re calling on the fans to rise

And now’s the time to energize

On the coast we win the most

Let’s hear the Cougs’ battle cry”

It was probably tempting at about this point in the song to take jabs at a rival school, as some other schools do in their fight songs.

Georgia Tech fans, for instance, open perhaps the greatest fight song in sports with …

“I’m a Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech and a hell of an engineer”

And eventually get to:

“And if I had a son, sir, I’d tell you what he’d do

He would yell ‘To Hell With Georgia’ like his daddy used to do”

College of Charleston students, to their credit, took the high road.

No insulting The Citadel, Charleston Southern or Drexel.

Cougs vs. British

By the time Verse 3 comes around, it’s on:

“Brick by brick beat ‘em back

Claws are out Cougs attack

Tough as oak, go for broke

Hail all hail”

They could have been more specific.

They could have gone with something like “O’er the bars and coffee shops of King Street …”

But these lyrics are football tough, even if the College of Charleston hasn’t had a football team since 1923.

Of course, this tune isn’t just for basketball.

Softball. Equestrian. Sailing. Golf.

All sports.

Beyond sports.

Graduations. Fundraisers. Weddings involving couples “tough as oak.”

Verse 4 is a repeat of Verse 1, which is just fine.

Over the full five verses, “Cougars Fight On!” comes together as a fight song better than anything the College of Charleston has ever had.

Unless it can be proven that the origin of the “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye” lyric came from a College of Charleston fight song of the late 1700s designed to make fun of a homecourt victory over the British army.

