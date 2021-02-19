One of the marquee stars is Royal.

Another is “Cowboy” Caleb.

The biggest personality is 285-pounds of merriment, Bowdy Boyce.

Sounds like a ready-to-rumble professional wrestling troupe made for pay-per-view.

But the Newberry College wrestling program is better than that. It’s a reality-based show with few fans (family members only) but fewer losses (6-0 going into the stretch drive).

The Wolves, ranked No. 19 in NCAA Division II and aiming for glory at the national tournament in March, are as good and tough as any college sports team in South Carolina.

They grapple with COVID-19 challenges that don’t mix well with one-on-one indoor combat in a tight circle.

They win.

They have a blast.

“With the COVID climate, I’m pleasantly surprised how well we’re wrestling considering the circumstances of our situation,” said Newberry head coach Cy Wainwright, a top wrestler in Newberry’s Class of 2009.

The Wolves’ persistence is best personified by Isiah Royal.

“One of the best kids I’ve ever coached,” Wainwright said. “He’s a complete-package, holistically.”

Royal, a 141-pound senior, got his work ethic from his mother, Regina Royal. She worked three jobs — dialysis machine tech, caregiver, truck-loader — while Royal was growing up as the youngest of seven children in Guyton, Ga., just outside Savannah.

Royal won three Georgia high school state titles. In college, he was a 2019 national championship runner-up.

But a good season isn’t new to Newberry. The Wolves were 7-3 before COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short, and 12-3 in 2019 (ninth place in the NCAA Division II tournament).

This year the goal is a top-five national finish.

It’s reachable.

Royal and “Cowboy” Caleb Spears are 5-0.

Zach Schupp, Austin Neal, Will Evans and Boyce are 5-1.

COVID-19 challenges

The NCAA trimmed the usual 16-date schedule to eight.

It’s South Atlantic Conference matches only.

Newberry wrestlers do a 15-question COVID-19 screening each morning and are tested three to six times per week.

All that has bonded a team of 40 wrestlers from seven states (Newberry divides its six scholarships among team members).

“The guys are not perfect but most of us are careful with not being in big crowds and not putting everyone at (COVID-19) risk,” Royal said. “We try to be smart and make smart choices.”

Attendance at Eleazer Arena this season is limited to two family members per home team participant, and that goes for the regular-season home finale against Lander on Feb. 20.

“I get really hyped up to wrestle in front of people but this year we just cheer each other on,” said Spears, a senior from Rutherfordton, N.C., wrestling at 174 pounds. “In empty gyms, we really get to see how much care and love we have for each other.”

It rubs off.

Royal on Spears: “He says I’m the hardest worker he knows but he’s the hardest worker I know.”

‘Bo Time’

The student body is appreciative of the winningest team on campus, even if they aren’t allowed to watch. Spears said the wrestlers get lots of congratulations after each match.

And, yes, Bowdy Boyce is his real name.

Though it’s “Bo Time” whenever the bearded freshman from Murfreesboro, Tenn., steps onto the mat.

Those pile drives?

Not an official NCAA wrestling or Newberry-sanctioned routine. Just some of the guys messing around on their own while watching Smackdown telecasts.

“It’s never a dull moment around here,” Royal said.

All those moments are extra-precious for a team, having missed out on a 2020 postseason, determined to make national noise.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff