Scott Foxhall had seen it all from Mississippi State baseball fans, from the famed cowbells at Bulldogs home games to an Omaha takeover during the 2021 College World Series.

Still, the 50-year-old pitching coach was dazzled when told by a school administrator to expect a crowd of 50,000 – not including the governor and other dignitaries – for a July 2 celebration of Mississippi State’s College World Series triumph.

A slow ride through fans lined four-deep in many spots along a Starkville parade route from downtown to campus was convincing.

“And then 20,000 people at the stadium,” said Foxhall, a former College of Charleston player and coach. “Not for a baseball game. For a celebration.”

Indeed, Dudy Noble Field was the last stop on a wild, weird, wonderful ride.

For the Mississippi State baseball program enjoying the first school’s first-ever national championship in a team sport.

For Foxhall, still trying to download all the career-topping joy and mixed emotions of the baseball postseason.

The story is best told via relationships, the key to success in any good sports or non-sports career.

Link Jarrett in town

Foxhall moaned the moment he saw the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket. Mississippi State and Notre Dame were on a Super Regional collision course.

Fighting Irish head coach Link Jarrett is one of Foxhall’s best friends. They worked together for three years at Auburn with former College of Charleston head coach John Pawlowski.

The Foxhall and Jarrett families are tight, which made it tough when Notre Dame came to Starkville for a Super Regional that lasted three games.

“One of the hardest weekends of my life,” Foxhall said.

Confusing for the kids, too. Kade and Kennedy Foxhall, Scott and Laura Foxhall’s 13-year-old twins, rushed to meet their father immediately after Notre Dame evened the Super Regional with a 9-1 victory over Mississippi State in Game 2.

Big smiles, both of them.

“We lost. It was a massacre. It was bad,” Foxhall said. “And here were my kids and they didn’t have the appropriate long faces and sad eyes as they should after a loss.”

Kade Foxhall delivered the news in an excited burst.

“The Wolfpack is in!” he said. “They beat Arkansas!”

Indeed, N.C. State, where Foxhall worked under head coach Elliott Avent from 2015-2018, upset top seed Arkansas in a Super Regional in Fayetteville to clinch a College World Series spot.

“Coach Avent had been so good to my kids,” Foxhall said. “They were so happy for him.”

Foxhall found a quiet corner of the Mississippi State clubhouse and texted Avent.

“You all just win,” Avent texted back, “and we’ll have a great reunion.”

‘Top-shelf’ Elliott Avent

Elliott Avent took over at N.C. State in 1997 when his buddy Ray Tanner left for South Carolina. The Wolfpack, though an NCAA Tournament regular, this year made its first College World Series trip since 2013.

“Elliott and I were so glad we were in opposite brackets,” Foxhall said.

They told each other a College World Series finals clash would be fine, that they would be OK with that, and so happy for the winner.

After taking care of Mississippi State practice duties the first day in Omaha, Foxhall made a beeline for the N.C. State hotel lobby. He recruited or coached nearly every Wolfpack player.

He hugged them all.

“Very, very emotional for me,” Foxhall said.

Mississippi State and N.C. State both got off to 2-0 starts at TD Ameritrade Park.

“And then the craziness happened,” Foxhall said.

A COVID-19 outbreak, still murky, forced the Wolfpack to play Vanderbilt with only 13 players. Vandy won to force a decisive game with a College World Series finals spot on the line. But COVID knocked N.C. State out of Omaha and Vanderbilt advanced, with extra rest.

“I just felt for all of those kids and for Elliott,” Foxhall said. “I don’t know who to blame or exactly what happened but I just know those kids were denied the opportunity.”

Foxhall considers Avent “top shelf, one of the best.” But when Chris Lemonis called with a pitching coach job offer at Mississippi State, it was too much to turn down.

First base with Lemonis

Foxhall first met Lemonis when they were playing against each other in a Charleston baseball summer league during the early 1990s. Foxhall was a College of Charleston pitcher from Greer, Lemonis a Citadel infielder from Myrtle Beach.

Foxhall, making a rare plate appearance, got a base hit, rarer still.

“Hey, you’re Greek,” he said to Lemonis, who was playing first base as Foxhall arrived after a solid single.

“No, I just have a Greek name,” Lemonis said.

“So I’m Greek and don’t have a Greek last name,” Foxhall said, “and you’re not Greek but do have a Greek last name.”

Competition continued into College of Charleston-Citadel games, and after the pair became coaches and recruiters at their respective alma maters.

“Everybody thinks in a rivalry you hate each other but it was always the utmost respect,” Foxhall said.

Lemonis, 51, graduated from The Citadel in 1992 two years before Foxhall graduated from College of Charleston. They kept in touch.

Mississippi State coaches and their families spend a lot of time together off the field.

“Lem built his staff purposely with familiarity,” Foxhall said. “There are lots of strong personal relationships within the staff prior to Mississippi State. He wanted that chemistry primarily and, secondarily, he trusted our baseball coaching experience.

“We all enjoy coming to the office every day and being with each other.”

Foxhall’s resume screamed “head coach candidate” before the Bulldogs’ Omaha fun: he helped College of Charleston reach its first NCAA Tournament (2004) and win its first regional (2006), coached at Auburn, helped N.C. State build a team that almost reached the College World Series finals.

Yet Foxhall says he could be happy in Starkville the rest of his career.

“The gap between the haves and have-nots in college athletics is growing daily,” Foxhall said. “Because of that, I probably would only look at schools that have resources and where I would be able to continue to work with some of the best players in the country.”

Magnolia State progress in 2021 included the raising of a new state flag featuring a big magnolia blossom.

The Mississippi State baseball parade attracted well-wishers from Bay St. Louis to Olive Branch, from Scooba to Vicksburg.

“A lot things divided us recently,” Foxhall said, “but a lot of things brought us together.”

Making so many people happy through baseball was humbling, said Foxhall, the happy veteran of so many ever-lasting baseball relationships.

