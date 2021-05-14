If Daniel Padysak isn’t the only player in college baseball whose father taught him the sport after learning the nuances during pick-up games played in a communist country, he’s absolutely that rare former hockey player who misses his mom’s traditional dumplings even as he gushes over the fried chicken offerings at Zazby’s.

Charleston Southern teammates love Padysak, pronounced PAD-ee-sack. “Paddy” for short.

They get a kick out of it when he takes the field to a Czech rock song, and like it more when the big, bespectacled right-hander strikes out opponents.

Padysak, a 6-4, 212-pound freshman from the Czech Republic, played briefly in the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season. He’s a CSU staple in 2021: 3-4 as a weekend starter with a 4.56 earned run average going into a May 14-15 Big South Conference series at Radford.

“He’s one of the most athletic players we have,” first-year CSU head coach Marc MacMillan said. “He throws right and bats left and we could hit him and play him at a defensive position and we’d be fine.”

Which is more than you should rightly expect from a guy from Prague, the capital city within a former Soviet Bloc country wedged between Germany, Austria, Poland and Slovakia.

“Yeah,” Padysak said. “It is a crazy story.”

Both of Padysak’s parents, David and Daniela, are Prague attorneys. David Padysak grew up in the former Czechoslovakia playing pick-up baseball games before the fall of a communist government in 1989. But Daniel as a little kid was drawn to hockey, a sport made extra-popular by NHL stars from the Czech Republic such as Jaromir Jagr and Dominik Hasek.

“Do you want to try playing baseball?” David Padysak asked his six-year-old son.

Daniel recalls his response as, “What in the world is baseball?”

A growing Czech Republic pastime, that’s what. There are leagues in Prague and elsewhere in the country. The Czech National Team hoped to qualify for the World Baseball Classic before COVID forced cancellation of a 20-country event scheduled for 2021 (an updated WBC plan is on hold).

From Prague to Cook Out

The Czech Republic lost 2-1 to Mexico, a team led by then-major leaguer Adrian Gonzalez, in a 2017 WBC qualifier and has fared well in other international tournaments.

Padysak spent a summer camp at the IMG Academy in Florida and did a short stint at the Pro5 Baseball Academy in Apex, N.C., just outside Raleigh. Mike Griffin doubles as head coach of the Czech National Team and director of baseball development at Pro5, which puts on showcase events to help high school players get attention from college coaches.

That’s how the previous CSU coaching staff found Padysak, and how Padysak expanded his fastfood favorite list.

Go-to stop: Cook Out, though Zaxby’s and Bojangles are close.

An Entrepreneurship major at CSU, Padysak enjoys cultural exchanges in the classroom and among teammates.

“Oh, it’s so much fun,” he said. “I just love the guys asking questions and learning. It’s not just me learning about the American culture, it’s all the American guys learning about where I come from. We all have a lot of fun with it.”

The beer, Padysak has explained to fellow Bucs, is extra-good back home.

"That's one of the things I miss most," he said.

Padysak has a dry-wit knack for one-liners and mischievous grins. The observer from overseas also has a keen awareness. For instance, as CSU players lined up for the national anthem before each game, MacMillan took to saying “very good” just as the song ended.

But Padysak realized that MacMillan’s tag line became hit and miss after a while.

“Have you noticed that when coach says ‘very good’ we always win and that when he doesn’t we lose?” Padysak asked pitching coach Anthony Izzio last week.

So when MacMillian said “very good” upon completion of the anthem before CSU’s May 11 home game against Presbyterian, Izzio immediately glanced over to see Padysak nodding and smiling.

The Bucs (15-23) went on to score twice in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 9-8, walk-off victory.

‘He could be special’

Padysak’s mound repertoire features a fastball regularly clocked at 89-91 mph (sometimes touching 94 mph) with a slider and change-up.

His strikeout-to-walk ratio is decent at 42/17 in 53⅓ innings.

His spin rate keeps getting better.

“He could be special,” MacMillan said of a pitcher whose favorite MLB player is three-time Cy Young Award winner and ferocious competitor Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.

Izzio likes Padysak’s tenacity, something befitting a closer, a role Padysak often had in the Czech Republic.

An American baseball education goes on for Padysak after the CSU season ends; he will play in the New England College Baseball League starting June 3.

All with an eye on facing big-league hitters on a big stage for the red, white and blue of the Czech Republic.

“It is so much fun to represent your own country and put on that national team jersey,” Padysak said. “It would mean everything to me to compete against a team like the Dominican Republic or the United States in the World Baseball Classic. That would be really cool.”

For baseball growth in Prague, for CSU pride. For an ambitious pitcher in search of his next large burger and fries.

