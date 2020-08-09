Sapakoff: Donnie Shell's daughter 'perfect pick' for Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter

It was an easy choice for Donnie Shell, despite options crashing in from career mileposts like the former NFL safety collided with NFL running backs. Shell upon learning in January of his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame could have picked any of a dozen worthy candidates to serve as his ceremonial presenter, a prestigious role that’s part of Canton, Ohio, lore.

Willie Jeffries, Shell’s S.C. State coach, could tell how a committed kid from Whitmire wound up in the College Football Hall of Fame before Canton called.

Harry Carson, Shell’s S.C. State teammate who went on to a Hall of Fame career as a New York Giants linebacker, could take the podium and wonder what took so long for a man with 51 interceptions and five Pro Bowl appearances.

Or any of Shell’s nine Steelers teammates already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a testament to the Pittsburgh glory days. Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Lynn Swann, Franco Harris …

Donnie Shell, someone would recall, went from an undrafted free agent in 1974 to a huge part of four Super Bowl-winning teams.

Instead, Shell chose family.

And when Hall of Fame officials told him he couldn’t have all three of his children at the podium, he picked his oldest daughter, another Shell who keeps pushing people to overachieve.

April Shell has one of the toughest homework assignments of anyone at Columbia’s Summit Parkway Middle School, where she has served as principal for four years.

But preparation is a Shell family trait; April was almost ready for a 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony originally set for this week in Canton when the coronavirus forced postponement until August of 2021.

Hey, Donnie, if it’s a sneak peek you are looking for, here it is:

“My dad is very loving, very kind, very centered,” April Shell said. “That comes from knowing God and having Jesus Christ as his savior. After he got saved during his career, he made it a charge to make sure we were reared in that same fashion. We would sit down and have family talks and family dinners and we always read a scripture. He embedded that in us.”

There will be a list of “dad sayings” that include:

• “Treat people the way you want to be treated”

• “Go to school, get a good education and with that, you get a good job”

• “Servant leadership is so important”

Also expect nuggets from the interviews April has done with her two siblings, brother Donnie Lamont Shell, who works for North Carolina’s state parks and recreation department, and sister Dawn Salters, a teacher and coach in Charlotte.

That’s just what 67-year-old Donnie Shell had in mind.

“I want it to be a family affair,” he said from his home in Rock Hill. “Most people know me as Donnie Shell, the Pittsburgh Steeler. But April knows me as a dad, father and friend. She will bring a unique perspective.”

‘Uncle Tony’ Dungy

April Shell, 43, spent half of each of her grade-school years in Columbia attending Columbia Christian School and the other half — football season — attending a Catholic school in Pittsburgh.

“I had two sets of friends, two schools,” she said, “and two different cultures.”

The Shell kids of sports-mad Pittsburgh resided in the shadow of “Steel Curtain” fame. They learned from friends and neighbors that their father was famous as No. 31, known as “The Torpedo” for his ferocious tackles.

They bonded with children of other Steelers players, including those of Tony and Lauren Dungy. “Uncle Tony” and “Aunt Lauren” made regular off-season visits to Columbia.

The friendship made sense. Dungy, like Shell three years earlier, joined the Steelers as an undrafted defensive back. Dungy was so unheralded that veteran Pittsburgh defensive tackle Dwight White had a few questions in the huddle after the rookie from the University of Minnesota made a tackle.

“What’s your name again?”

“How are you still on the team?”

But Shell looked after Dungy, as Dungy acknowledged in his 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech after compiling 148 NFL wins and leading the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory as a head coach.

“There were so many great players on that (Steelers) team, a lot of them up here right now as I speak today, and they all had an impact on me,” Dungy said. “But none of them more so than Donnie Shell. Donnie took me under his wing and I learned so much from him. Not just about playing safety, but about being a Christian athlete, a husband and father and a teammate.”

Tony Dungy’s Hall of Fame presenter that day he received a gold jacket in Canton?

Donnie Shell.

Dungy agrees: April Shell is a perfect pick.

“April is a tremendous lady,” he said. “She has a heart for serving and teaching that was nurtured by her mom and dad. April and Donnie have a beautiful father/daughter relationship and it is so fitting that she’ll be his presenter.”

Grandma’s life lessons

April has already presented her father — when he came to Summit Parkway Middle School for a Black History Month talk.

Deciding which Shell was proudest that day is harder than picking your favorite Steelers’ Super Bowl victory.

“Seeing April in action like that was awesome, man,” Donnie said. “That’s what you hope and pray for with your kids. God has really blessed us with April and I’m just so proud of her, as I’m proud of Donnie and Dawn, too.”

April Nicole Shell (“Nikki” to family members) attacked childhood with a grown-up intensity. She was born in her mother Paulette Richardson Shell’s hometown of Hartsville and, like her parents and siblings, graduated from S.C. State.

She played volleyball, basketball and ran track at Columbia’s Keenan High School. She was active in clubs, held leadership positions and was the first woman drum major at S.C. State. She started her own jazz band, playing piano for Essential to the Soul.

April still loves to read and roller skate.

Former high school classmates who meet her are struck by the calmness of a woman whose drive as a teen was almost intimidating.

“I just didn’t notice it back then but I was so focused you could see it in my face. I’m a little softer now,” April said with a laugh. “You have to be strong but as a principal, you see all walks of life — with faculty, with students, with parents. You have to be able to deal with them.”

It all goes into making her well-suited to lead a middle school through the choppy wake of a pandemic interrupted by the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis and the extended reaction around the country.

“You can’t just ignore what’s going on around you,” said April, who met with faculty soon after Floyd’s death. “Not only is it going to impact us but it’s going to impact our kids. You have to look at it as a time to educate. We want to be calm but not ignore it.”

Important speeches are a family thing: Donnie’s on behalf of Tony Dungy and for his charitable foundation, April’s at district board meetings and before students, Dawn’s at her school functions.

“I don’t think I’ll be nervous in Canton,” April said, “because I’m coming from the heart. The stage is probably a little bit bigger than my gymnasium but I think God will bless it.”

Much of April’s perspective goes back to her grandmother on her mom’s side. Francina Richardson was a math teacher for 38 years, and a beloved teacher of life lessons to her grandchildren. She paid the South Carolina Education Association dues the first year April was a teacher.

From grandma’s front porch in South Carolina to Canton, Ohio, it’s always about family for the Shells.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff