Sapakoff: Daniel Brooks, the next big thing (6-8, 245) in SC baseball

Daniel Brooks’ short road to long-term Major League Baseball fame and fortune begins with little things like a big breakfast. The daily “weird shake” routine at his Mount Pleasant home includes wild blueberries, plant-based protein powder, fish oil, amino acids and three raw eggs.

“Then I have my actual breakfast,” said Brooks, 17. “Like three or four eggs and some toast with peanut butter.”

It’s all part of a steady diet of eating up hitters intimidated by baseballs launched from the right hand of a 6-8, 245-pound pitcher still growing.

The fastball keeps getting faster, too.

It was 85 to 87 mph in the spring of 2019 when Brooks was a sophomore at Bishop England High School, then 88-90 at the end of last summer. It soared to 92-94 this summer as the rising senior dazzled his way across the national baseball showcase circuit.

“It will probably be 95 to 96 by the end of this fall,” said Brooks, who also plays basketball at Bishop England. “And probably 97 or 98 next spring.”

If you’re a batter, lean in for that outside part of the plate at your own peril.

If you hope to see Brooks in a College of Charleston uniform, forget it.

If you’re a fan, lobby your favorite team to draft this conscientious kid.

Nothing guarantees Brooks will pitch in 261 major league games, as Hanahan’s Bryce Florie did from 1994-2001.

Or that he will have the big-league success enjoyed by a couple of other large players from the Lowcountry, former Stratford High School teammates Matt Wieters (6-5, 235) and Justin Smoak (6-4, 220).

But there is no minimizing the progress or size. Brooks plans to pack on 30 more pounds of muscle over the next year.

He might add another inch.

Scouts from all 30 MLB teams followed along as Brooks struck out 28 high-quality batters over 17⅓ pressurized innings in elite summer events while pitching for the prestigious Evoshield Canes 17U travel team. They are more than intrigued by the idea of …

Gulp

A 6-9, 275-pound flamethrower with command of a curveball and change-up. That can give a mediocre pitching coach a nice edge.

Brooks didn’t make Baseball America’s opening list of top 50 high school prospects for the 2021 draft released earlier this month. But fresh performances will get his name on the updated list, said Baseball America national writer Carlos Collazo, a frequent MLB Network draft analyst.

“He’s got a solid fastball/curveball combination and both pitches grade out well when it comes to spin rates,” Collazo said. “It’s not explosive pure stuff at the moment but when pairing what he has now with the pitch data, his size and his feel for pitching, he’s certainly going to be thought of towards the upper tier of prep arms in this 2021 class.”

Like Rocky vs. Ivan Drago

Fielding queries from agents in baseball parking lots is new to the Brooks family, who have become well aware of what’s at stake.

Slot values for the recently completed 2020 baseball draft — the signing bonus a major league team is allowed to pay a selected player — started at $8,415,300 for the first overall pick to $1,999,300 for the final first-round supplemental pick. Second-round slots went from $1,952,300 to $870,700 before the third round started with the 73rd overall pick.

But College of Charleston head coach Chad Holbrook and recruiter Kevin Nichols saw enough of Brooks’ contributions as a pitcher and hitter in helping head coach Mike Darnell’s powerhouse Bishop England program win state championships in 2018 and 2019. They offered a scholarship last July.

Player agent Jeff Ridgway, a former Charleston RiverDogs pitcher who played for the Atlanta Braves in 2008, was on to Brooks even earlier. He serves as the family’s advisor.

A projectable frame was hard to miss: Steve Brooks, Daniel’s father, is 6-5. His mother Debbie Brooks is 5-10.

Katie Brooks, his only sibling, is 6-0. The rising Clemson sophomore was named The Post and Courier’s 2019 female high school athlete of the year after helping Bishop England win state titles in basketball and track.

Daniel’s two breakthroughs came in different sports.

He finally stopped being a gentle giant on the basketball court last season at Bishop England. He’s now a ferocious rebounder willing to lean on opponents under the basket.

“He’s just a very caring kid,” said Steve Brooks, a financial services executive who was a pitcher at Division II Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. “That was a little challenging when he was younger as far as his competitiveness. He was always bigger than most kids so he kind of took it easy on them.”

Not anymore.

Brooks thrives on facing the best batters, as he did all summer. He loved winning a showdown with hitting prospect and Oklahoma commit Max McGwire, the son of former major league slugger Mark McGwire. Brooks struck McGwire out on a 93-mph fastball in a Perfect Game National Showcase event at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama.

Brooks isn’t afraid to pitch inside.

“No, sir,” Brooks said. “I feel like 94 mph inside would be pretty hard to hit. Most of my inside fastballs are swings and misses. Or broken bats.”

The other progress leap came this spring, just after the coronavirus halted the high school baseball season. That gave Brooks extra time to work out with his personal trainer and pitching coach, Michael Carpin.

Gyms were closed. But Carpin made use of ropes and other equipment on the field at Bishop England, emphasizing speed and agility exercises.

“It was more like Rocky training to fight Ivan Drago,” said Carpin, 25, a former Wando High School and College of Charleston pitcher.

On the mound they tweaked Brooks’ delivery and mixed a few cut fastballs and sinkers into the basic fastball-curveball-change repertoire.

All as Brooks got stronger.

“Yeah, all that working out has changed me,” Brooks said. “I still look pretty young in my face. My friends say I have a baby face. But I’m sure I’ll grow more. I’m sure I’ll add more muscle.”

A 6-8 guy who was 6-3 a little over a year ago shows more coordination.

“His mind is starting to catch up to his body,” Carpin said. “He’s a big kid but he’s so young. If I tell him to do something now, he’s really able to piece it together with his body and apply it quickly. That’s a huge thing in pitching, which takes so much technique.”

Brooks studied video of 6-6, 250-pound Nate Pearson, just called up by the Toronto Blue Jays and one of the few pitchers in the world as big as Brooks.

“He kind of moves like me,” Brooks said of Pearson, a first-round draft pick in 2017. “So I like to watch him to look at his mechanics.”

The transformation paid off with nearly unhittable stuff. The Canes 17U statistics: 0.81 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched), a .121 batting average for players facing Brooks (he also hit .286 in 35 at-bats).

The Canes team won the Perfect Game WWBA 17U National Championship. Apart from the Canes, Brooks was picked to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ team at the East Coast Pro Showcase, an event run by major league scouts, and pitched this month for the Washington Nationals team at the Area Code Games in Atlanta.

‘Funny but grounded’

On deck: the WWBA World Championship in Jupiter, Fla., in October and the Super 60 Pro Showcase in Chicago in February.

It’s all tailored to give talent scouts a chance to see the best play against the best.

“I mean, it’s cool,” Brooks said about all the attention, “but I never get caught up in that kind of stuff. I have a goal, which is make it to the big leagues and have a long career. So I don’t really get nervous when I go out there and pitch in front of a lot of people.”

The poise and grace impresses Carpin as much as velocity and control.

“Daniel is a funny kid but he’s really grounded, mature and extremely disciplined,” Carpin said. “He inspires me because of the way he handles these big, giant situations where he has national cross-checkers and so many other scouts. But he goes out there, accomplishes his task and has fun doing it.”

Darnell and his Bishop England assistants paid close attention all summer.

They expect a more vocal leader when high school practices start.

“Daniel has come a long way,” Darnell said. “He used to not talk at all. His nature is to be a quiet, reserved, lead-by-example kid. But he’s come out of his shell a little bit. He’s more comfortable in his skin.”

Brooks the busy Battling Bishop will play basketball, first base and third base along with his pitching role as a senior. He will bat in the middle of Darnell’s order.

“If you just look at Daniel you probably wouldn’t guess he’s nearly as athletic as he is,” Darnell said. “But he’s a really good third baseman.”

Bishop England opponents sure hope to see Brooks at third base and not on the mound throwing 96 mph.

Or faster.

At 6-8, 245.

Or larger.

So arrive early for varsity baseball games at the Daniel Island high school next spring to beat the crowd of Major League Baseball executives wanting a glimpse of one of the biggest stories in the 2021 draft pool.

