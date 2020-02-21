Grant Riller is loyal. To family, to friends, to a fault (the high school parking lot incident).

And to the delight of College of Charleston basketball fans who have come to appreciate the acrobatic senior guard with the bounce in his step as one of the best players in program history.

Loyalty isn’t the sole reason Riller is a 2020 NBA draft prospect who gives the Cougars a strong shot at making the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

But people familiar with Riller notice a pattern:

• He was loyal to his Florida high school as coaches from other schools tried to poach his rising-star talent.

“Grant was just tremendously loyal to our school and to the players he grew up playing with,” said Rob Gordon, Riller’s head coach at Ocoee High School, a few miles northwest of Orlando.

• Riller stayed at College of Charleston when the NCAA’s popular transfer portal offered a bigger, brighter stage for his NBA-quality talent.

“In this generation with so many guys changing schools from year to year, his loyalty is kind of rare,” Cougars head coach Earl Grant said. “It just shows you can stay in the same program for four years and leave a legacy. Grant’s name will always be associated with Cougar Nation.”

• Hometown loyalty is clearly spelled out.

Right there on Riller’s left arm are tattoos of a scripted “Orlando” and the 407 area code, of Interstate 4 and the logo of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

“Grant’s love for Orlando is exactly how we hope that all of our residents feel,” said Buddy Dyer, mayor of Orlando since 2003. “We work hard to ensure Orlando is a special community — diverse, inclusive and vibrant — and it's always great to learn about residents who feel that specialness and express their affinity for our city.”

• Even his bedroom back home.

The motif hasn’t changed since Riller was a first-grader: a Michael Jordan mural a cousin painted on one wall, a real basketball goal carefully bolted into studs behind the plaster.

“For Grant, the wins and the games always mean more to him when he’s with his friends,” said Bonny Riller, Grant’s mom. “He never wanted to take the easy route; I almost wish he would sometimes, but he’s committed to his friends and his coaches.”

Next tattoo?

“I don’t know yet,” Riller, 23, said with a grin. “I have to get some more money first.”

This much is certain: This guy certainly will endure, partly because Ocoee High School recently retired his jersey number and the College of Charleston surely will do so as soon as possible.

A retired jersey

Grant’s parents, Marcus and Bonny Riller, were there at Ocoee High School on Dec. 4. So were his sisters Aleyah and Gabby and his brother Denzel.

“They mean everything to me,” Riller said. “They’re the reason for everything I do every day.”

It was the first time Ocoee had retired a jersey.

Marcus Riller played football and basketball in high school.

Bonny Riller played softball and was active in fitness competitions before marrying Marcus.

They watched Grant develop as a shortstop (he played baseball for six years) and guard, and saw him grow from a short, scrawny kid into one of the best basketball players within Orlando’s deep pool of talent.

Coaches at other high schools and sports academies made inquiries.

“I’m a home-grown kind of kid,” Riller said. “I didn’t have a vision of college basketball when I first started playing in high school and when I started getting college looks I just thought, ‘There’s no point in switching schools now.’”

Parker recalls the time he suspected some students of shenanigans in the Ocoee parking lot after a game Riller’s junior year.

He knew Riller and a teammate witnessed the incident before a car sped off.

“But Grant, again, was loyal,” Parker, now the head coach at Orlando’s Olympia High School, said in a whimsical tone. “He wasn’t giving anyone up, and neither would the friend Grant was with. I punished them by making each of them write an essay.”

Riller’s essay was about basketball dedication and loyalty. Parker said he still uses lines from that essay when trying to inspire players and teams.

About those tattoos

Bonny Riller will tell you straight out: she is not a fan of tattoos.

But Grant respectfully calls his mother to notify her before each addition.

“And they’re always heartfelt,” Bonny Rilller said.

It’s never surprising when Grant comes home asking for mom’s mac and cheese, and mom wasn’t surprised when he commissioned an Orlando Magic tattoo. Grant grew up watching fellow Florida native Tracy McGrady and other favorite players live and on TV.

The loyalty was emphasized in a second-grade “What I Want to Do When I Grow Up” book report.

It required props. So Riller brought a bag to school containing a basketball and a Magic jersey (former Clemson star Horace Grant for the convenient name on the back).

Sixteen years later, Riller gets long looks from NBA scouts who come to College of Charleston games and practices. He is the second-leading scorer in Cougars’ history with 2,380 points going into Saturday’s game at UNC-Wilmington (Andrew Goudelock scored 2,571 from 2007-2011).

It takes a full four seasons at one school to amass such figures.

That’s rare these days for a mid-major standout when the transfer portal offers cushy paths to major college lineups.

“The idea might have floated around,” Riller said, “but I made it clear early that I was staying here. I just feel so at peace here. I don’t care about the basketball aspect as much as staying somewhere I’m comfortable, and I’m comfortable here. It’s been amazing here from Day 1 to now. I haven’t regretted a single day of it.”

All that loyalty goes both ways for College of Charleston fans. They will miss Grant Riller from his last game until he comes back with his family for a jersey retirement ceremony.

