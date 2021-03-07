Wouldn’t this be fun, No. 3 seed College of Charleston vs. top seed James Madison on March 9 the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game?

The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.

JMU is hosting the tournament in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Dukes are led by former College of Charleston interim head coach Mark Byington, former Cougars assistant coach Andrew Wilson and Jon Cremins, director of operations for his uncle Bobby Cremins at College of Charleston.

Despite having played only five times in the last seven weeks with eight games cancelled, the Cougars (9-9, 6-4 CAA) are plenty good enough to reach the CAA title game.

And beyond, to Indianapolis for head coach Earl Grant’s second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years.

The path starts March 7 with No. 6 seed Drexel in the quarterfinals and includes a simple six-step CAA Tournament to-do list:

Find rhythm

Cohesion comes with routine. But the other teams have had COVID-19 issues, too.

The best part of an interrupted life: the Cougars have lost only once since the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers were still alive in the NFL playoffs (4-1 record).

Momentum, these days, is two baskets in row.

“Just find a way to play as a team this first game coming up,” senior forward Osinachi Smart said.

Committee leadership

The roster Grant took to San Diego to play Auburn in the 2018 NCAA Tournament included Joe Chealey, Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller — all NBA draft picks — and Brevin Galloway, lost in December with a knee injury.

Galloway is still helping from the bench, but Smart and reserve center Samba Ndiaye are the only active players left from 2018.

It’s leadership by committee, featuring Smart, junior point guard Zep Jasper and Payton Willis, a senior transfer who has played at Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

“Those three guys took over (after Galloway’s injury) and did a great job of leading,” Grant said.

Win marquee matchups

It starts with Jasper vs. Drexel’s Camryn Wynter, a junior guard named March 5 to the All-CAA first team.

Jasper made the All-CAA second-team.

It might come down to Jasper’s effectiveness vs. James Madison’s Matt Lewis, a senior guard named CAA Player of the Year.

Remember Northeastern

Just before the schedule got sketchy, the Cougars lost back-to-back home games to CAA Tournament No. 2 seed Northeastern, 67-62 and 68-66, on Jan. 16-17.

College of Charleston, still recovering from the loss of Galloway back then, is better now.

“When you go back and see what we have done, you can see that,” Smart said. “The biggest thing for us is just to be able to close out games.”

And that means …

Free throws

College of Charleston despite leading the CAA in 3-point field goal percentage (.372) is second-to-last in free throw shooting (.704).

The squad in last place?

JMU (.663).

Which would only add intrigue to a Cougars-Dukes championship game.

Shoulder chips

Bracketology reports say College of Charleston will be watching the NCAA Tournament from home. Joe Lundardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com both have James Madison representing the CAA.

Perfect.

“I see a lot of people are counting us out,” Jasper said. “I like that. I’m hungry.”

Play under control, always.

But stay mad for March Madness.

