South Carolina State says it will not renew the contract of men's basketball coach Murray Garvin.
Garvin has been at the Orangeburg school for 11 years, the last nine as head coach, with a record of 88-166, including a 50-75 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. His 2015-16 team went 19-15 overall and 12-4 in the MEAC.
This season, the Bulldogs were 1-17 overall and 1-7 in the MEAC.
"We appreciate the years of service Coach Garvin gave to Bulldog basketball," said athletic director Stacy Danley. "The dedication to his student-athletes was admirable. I wish Coach Garvin all the best in his future endeavors."
S.C. State will conduct a nationwide search immediately for a new head coach, Danley said.
"I want to take this time to thank all of the people who played a role in our journey," Garvin posted on Twitter. "I appreciate the alumni, students, colleagues, fans and most importantly my former and current players and coaching staff.
"This has been a special time in my life, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity."