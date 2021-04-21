Presbyterian College fires football coach Tommy Spangler

Presbyterian College has fired football coach Tommy Spangler, the school announced April 21.

Spangler led the Blue Hose to a 4-3 record during the just-completed spring season with victories in its final three games, including one over Pioneer League champion Davidson.

"This is a confidential personnel matter, made after due consideration, that a change in leadership in the football program was in the best interest of PC and its student-athletes," the school said in a statement.

Spangler, 59, was in his second stint as head coach at the Clinton school with a total record of 54-52 over 10 seasons.

From 2001-2006, Spangler had a 42-24 record at PC before leaving to become defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He returned to PC as the head coach in 2016 and went 12-28 in that stretch as Presbyterian transitioned from the FCS Big South Conference to a non-scholarship program in the Pioneer League.

"We have begun a national search for our next coach. To ensure efficiency and integrity of the search process, our next comments will be made when we announce the hire of a new head coach," PC athletic director Rob Acunto said. "We look forward to beginning a new chapter as the team enters the fall 2021 season as an official member of the Pioneer Football League."

Presbyterian announced its move from Division II to Division I and the Big South Conference in 2006. In November 2017, the school announced it would move to non-scholarship football and the Pioneer League by 2020, and the Blue Hose went 4-7, 2-8 and 2-10 in the next three years as it phased out scholarships while playing against scholarship programs.

This spring, the Blue Hose played a Pioneer League schedule as a D-I independent, and will join the league in the fall.

S.C. State sets schedule

South Carolina State has released its 2021 fall football slate, featuring non-conference games at Clemson on Sept. 11 and at New Mexico State on Sept. 18.

The schedule: at Alabama A&M, Sept. 4; at Clemson, Sept. 11; at New Mexico State, Sept. 18; Bethune-Cookman, Oct. 2; at Florida A&M, Oct. 9; Morgan State, Oct. 16; at Delaware State, Oct. 23; at N.C. Central, Oct. 30; Howard, Nov. 6; N.C. A&T State, Nov. 13; at Norfolk State, Nov. 20

S.C. State went 3-1 during its spring season.