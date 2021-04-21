You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Presbyterian College fires football coach Tommy Spangler

Presbyterian College has fired football coach Tommy Spangler, the school announced April 21.

Spangler led the Blue Hose to a 4-3 record during the just-completed spring season with victories in its final three games, including one over Pioneer League champion Davidson.

"This is a confidential personnel matter, made after due consideration, that a change in leadership in the football program was in the best interest of PC and its student-athletes," the school said in a statement.

Spangler, 59, was in his second stint as head coach at the Clinton school with a total record of 54-52 over 10 seasons.

From 2001-2006, Spangler had a 42-24 record at PC before leaving to become defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He returned to PC as the head coach in 2016 and went 12-28 in that stretch as Presbyterian transitioned from the FCS Big South Conference to a non-scholarship program in the Pioneer League.

"We have begun a national search for our next coach. To ensure efficiency and integrity of the search process, our next comments will be made when we announce the hire of a new head coach," PC athletic director Rob Acunto said. "We look forward to beginning a new chapter as the team enters the fall 2021 season as an official member of the Pioneer Football League."

Presbyterian announced its move from Division II to Division I and the Big South Conference in 2006. In November 2017, the school announced it would move to non-scholarship football and the Pioneer League by 2020, and the Blue Hose went 4-7, 2-8 and 2-10 in the next three years as it phased out scholarships while playing against scholarship programs. 

This spring, the Blue Hose played a Pioneer League schedule as a D-I independent, and will join the league in the fall.

S.C. State sets schedule

South Carolina State has released its 2021 fall football slate, featuring non-conference games at Clemson on Sept. 11 and at New Mexico State on Sept. 18.

The schedule: at Alabama A&M, Sept. 4; at Clemson, Sept. 11; at New Mexico State, Sept. 18; Bethune-Cookman, Oct. 2; at Florida A&M, Oct. 9; Morgan State, Oct. 16; at Delaware State, Oct. 23; at N.C. Central, Oct. 30; Howard, Nov. 6; N.C. A&T State, Nov. 13; at Norfolk State, Nov. 20

S.C. State went 3-1 during its spring season. 

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News