Presbyterian baseball grabs some national spotlight vs. 'Vandy Boys' in NCAA tournament

Presbyterian College had a club baseball team when it hired a 25-year-old Tim Corbin to turn the program into a varsity sport in 1988.

One of the players Corbin recruited to the Blue Hose was Elton Pollock, a two-sport standout from Irmo.

"What I remember about Tim is his work ethic," Pollock says. "He was always on his tractor, cutting the grass or dragging the field, doing anything he could to make our ballpark something we could be proud of. And he taught us that, because we worked on the field as well."

The coach who re-started Presbyterian baseball and the coach who took the Blue Hose to a new level will meet in the NCAA Tournament on June 4 when Corbin's powerful Vanderbilt team hosts Pollock and his underdog Presbyterian squad in the Nashville regional.

Corbin is one of the top coaches in college baseball, with a Vandy Boys squad that won the national championship in 2014 and this season is ranked No. 2 in the country. The Commodores boast a 40-15 record and a pair of first-round prospects in pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

Pollock is in his 17th season at PC, and took a Blue Hose squad picked to finish eighth in the Big South Conference to its first NCAA postseason bid. The pair will stage a reunion at home plate at Hawkins Stadium in Nashville before Friday's 7 p.m. (ET) game.

Pollock said he experienced a "flood of emotions" when he saw he'd be matched up with his former coach in the NCAA tournament.

"I just had flashbacks to my time with him at PC, all of the mentoring that's gone on through the years," said Pollock, whose team is 22-21 after a three-game run through the Big South tournament that included two wins over top-seeded Campbell, which earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. "He's one of the very reasons I'm here. He made the necessary calls and had the faith in me to put me in this position and put his stamp on that, and I'm very grateful for that.

"He's somebody that I don't want to disappoint, and I want to put our best team forward this weekend."

Corbin, who left PC in 1994 to work as an assistant to Jack Leggett at Clemson, is looking forward to seeing his former player.

"I'm excited for Elton and for Presbyterian," he said. "I know how difficult it is to get into a regional when you are at Presbyterian. They had to play well and win their tournament, and they did that. They are very dangerous and a mentally tough team, like their coach.

"I'm extremely excited for the school. Elton played for me, he's tough as nails and helped build that program when I was there. I just know how difficult it was and what he had to endure to get his team to where it is right now."

The Blue Hose story has fired up the school of 1,200 students and the town of Clinton, which is about 170 miles north of Charleston on I-26.

"I am more than blown away the outpouring of support, the calls, the sendoff from our president," Pollock said. "This is bigger than just this team. It goes back to Coach Corbin, and even before that. Baseball was a real thing on our campus back in the early 1900s and all the way up, so you've got a lot of people who are just ecstatic."

Pollock said he will likely start freshman left-hander Charlie McDaniel (4-2, 4.90 ERA) against Vanderbilt. PC coaches first saw McDaniel at a Vanderbilt camp, and his grandparents are Vanderbilt alums and season ticket-holders with the Commodores.

Blue Hose hitters are led by Zacchaeus Rasberry, a fifth-year senior from LaGrange, N.C., who is batting .314 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. Eric Toth, a two-way player from Mobile, Ala., is hitting .272 with eight homers and 41 RBI, and as a pitcher is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA.

Pollock hopes the Blue Hose's NCAA appearance can lead to more players like that coming to Clinton.

"Hopefully, this will resonate with someone who wants to be a part of Presbyterian, this community and this county," he said. "Just to really embrace that small town with a very big heart, underdog mentality. We're gonna go out and compete and take on anybody to be champions."