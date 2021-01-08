On second try, Payton Willis finds home at College of Charleston

Two years ago, Payton Willis was a sophomore guard at Vanderbilt and looking for a new basketball home.

He visited College of Charleston and hit it off with Cougars coach Earl Grant. He was close to transferring to Charleston to finish out his college career.

How close?

"I was about 30 seconds from coming here," says Willis. "It really came down to a late-night phone call for me not coming here. It's kind of surreal."

That late-night phone call steered Willis to Minnesota, where he sat out one season and then played last year for the Golden Gophers. But when Willis hit the transfer portal again last spring, there was little question where he was going this time.

"It felt like home here two years ago," Willis said, "and it definitely feels like home now."

Willis, a 6-4 senior guard, is settling nicely into his new Charleston home. The native of Fayetteville, Ark., is averaging 14.2 points and shooting 48.8 percent from 3-point range for the 3-6 Cougars, who put their 1-1 record in Colonial Athletic Association play on the line Saturday and Sunday for two games against Drexel (5-2, 0-0) at TD Arena.

With former Cougars star Grant Riller headed to the NBA (he's now with the Charlotte Hornets), adding a 6-4 guard with three seasons of major college experience was huge for Grant and the Cougars. And when top scorer Brevin Galloway was lost to a knee injury after just four games, the addition of Willis became even more important.

"Payton is who I thought he would be," said Grant, whose team split two games last weekend at Delaware. "That's why we recruited him two years ago when he left Vanderbilt. This time around, it happened very quickly and we were very comfortable with each other. He's been very steady with his leadership and experience, and we're very happy he's in our program."

Willis was a role player during two years at Vanderbilt, starting 16 of 66 games, and last year started 25 of 27 games for Minnesota, averaging 8.9 points while dealing with several injuries and earning his degree.

But after COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to the 2019-20 season last March, Willis decided to transfer again as a graduate student.

"I knew Brevin was here, and I figured we'd be kind of a 1-2 punch," Willis said. "But then he went out, and it turned out I had to take a bigger role."

Willis scored 17 points with three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes as the Cougars won at Delaware by 66-59 to salvage a split of their CAA series and win for the first time since Galloway was injured, snapping a three-game skid.

"His role hasn't changed a ton without Brevin," Grant said. "He's probably going to get a few more shots and is playing more on the wing than at point guard. He played more point guard when Brevin was out there. But we need him to lead, to defend and to score when we put him in that situation, so that hasn't changed much at all."

With team activities by COVID-19 over the summer, Willis didn't have as many opportunities to be with his new teammates. But with Galloway out, Willis is taking on more of a leadership role.

"He's getting more comfortable with that," Grant said. "Typically, a leader has been around a year or two, or been around during the summer for team-building experiences. But this year is different in trying to build team chemistry because you have to discourage the guys from being around each other away from the court.

"But he's been around them now, we've traveled together some, and he's getting more comfortable with it."

Drexel is 5-2 with losses to Pittsburgh and LaSalle, and had its first CAA series against UNC Wilmington postponed due to COVID-19. Camren Wynter, a 6-2 junior, is averaging 19.9 points and shooting 51.1 percent from 3-point range. James Butler, a 6-8 graduate transfer from Navy, is at 13.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.