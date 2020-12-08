'Not Charleston basketball': Cougars try to rebound after Furman trouncing

College of Charleston basketball has two home games scheduled for this week.

But after last week's adventures in COVID-19 scheduling, coach Earl Grant knows that could change at any minute.

"We aren't promised two home games," said Grant, whose 1-2 Cougars are slated to host Division I foes Marshall at 7 p.m. Wednesday and South Carolina State on Friday. "You really only have one, and that's only if all the tests come back negative."

Charleston learned a lesson about being flexible during the pandemic last week, when a meeting with No. 19 Richmond was called off the day before the game due to COVID-19 issues in the Spiders' program. On Thursday, Charleston and Furman agreed to play at TD Arena, and two days later the Paladins ripped the Cougars by 81-57.

It was Charleston's worst home defeat since an 80-38 loss to Louisville in 2012.

"It appeared that Furman was more anxious to play us than we were to play them," was Grant's assessment.

Furman, ranked No. 2 in mid-major polls, made its first five 3-pointers and went 16 of 34 (47.1 percent) for the game.

"Their urgency was better than ours," said senior center Osinachi Smart. "Their energy was better than ours, and that's something we've got to fix.

"It's all about Charleston basketball. Our mindset has to be different, just understanding that the way we played, that was not Charleston basketball. That's not how we play."

The Cougars still are working to blend newcomers Payton Willis, Lorenzo Edwards and Cameron Copeland into the system, while forward Dontavius King redshirted last season.

"We have a good team, but we are new," Grant said. "So I don't think that that our belief and trust in what we are doing is at its highest level. We've got some new guys trying to figure it out, and they need to have some success in the system and with each other."

Marshall, 2-0 with wins over Arkansas State and Wright State, is coached by Dan D'Antoni, the longtime coach at Socastee High School and a former Thundering Herd point guard. Marshall has had two games canceled already.

Taevion Kinsey, a 6-5 junior, is averaging 24 points and seven rebounds, and 5-11 senior guard Jarrod West runs the Herd with averages of 14 points and 8.5 assists through two games.