Northeastern survives College of Charleston rally for two-game sweep

College of Charleston got to crunch time with a chance to win once again Sunday, only to get crunched once again.

Northeastern's Chris Doherty tipped in the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left, and the Cougars missed twice at the buzzer in a 68-66 loss at TD Arena.

The 7-5 Huskies tightened their grip on first place in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 6-0 league record. Charleston fell to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the CAA, and won't be back at TD Arena until February.

Jahmyl Telfort scored 16 points and Shaquille Walters added 15 as Northeastern survived an epic second-half comeback by the Cougars, who trailed by 34-20 at intermission.

Brenden Tucker scored 20 points and Payton Willis scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Charleston, which lost by 67-62 to the Huskies on Saturday.

"We were down 14 and came back and really worked hard to take the lead, so we showed a lot of character," Cougars coach Earl Grant said. "And you've got to credit Northeastern. Another game when we were up, and they closed the game.

"It's another game when we were right there to win with a minute or two to play, and came up short," he said. "So we've got to evaluate and figure out how we can do better at the end of the game and close the game out better."

The Cougars bolted out of the locker room with a 29-8 run to start the second half, going from 14 down to a 49-42 lead on a DeAngelo Epps trey. Charleston scored as many points in the first six minutes of the half (20) as they did in the entire first half.

"We told each other, we've got to be ready and tough and fight," said guard Zep Jasper, who also scored 10 points. "The first five minutes were going to be crucial, so we had to come out there pumped and hyped."

Charleston led by 59-52 with 6:37 left, but Northeastern used a 7-0 run for a 64-63 lead with 2:52 left. The Cougars answered with a Tucker free throw and an Osi Smart jam on a feed from Zep Jasper to lead by 66-64 with 1:17 left.

Walters tied it at 66-66 on a jumper with 1:01 left, and the 6-7 Telfort blocked a Tucker shot on the other end. Doherty's tip-in of a miss by Tyson Walker came with 15 seconds left.

Grant chose not to call timeout, and Jasper drove to the basket but missed. Smart got the rebound, but his putback bounced off the iron at the buzzer.

"We work on late-game situations and different scenarios," Grant said. "We had a play called, but certainly we didn't execute it the way we needed to. Sometimes you call a timeout and feel really good about it, and sometimes you don't call a timeout and feel really good about it. At that moment, I didn't call a timeout and we didn't execute, so we need to go back and evaluate our late-game situations."

It was a tale of two halves for the Cougars, who shot 28.6 percent and made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half. In the second half, the Cougars shot 64.3 percent and made 5 of 8 from distance, outscoring the Huskies by 46-34 in the final 20 minutes.

"My approach at the half was, 'Hey man, we are getting the ball to the rim, let's just finish them,'" Grant said. "We simplified a little bit in the second half, and it was really good for us."

Charleston is not due back in TD Arena until a set of games against Towson on Feb. 6-7. The Cougars go to William and Mary for a pair of games next weekend, and to James Madison for a two-game set Jan. 30-31.

"My thing is, I'm proud of these guys and they are making progress," Grant said. "I don't feel as good as if we had won the game, but I'm excited about where we were a month ago compared with where we are now, and what can happen if we stay together and keep working."