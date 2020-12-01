No. 19 Richmond won't play at College of Charleston due to positive COVID-19 test

At about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, College of Charleston coach Earl Grant spoke happily about the chance to host No. 19 Richmond, fresh off the Spiders' eye-catching upset of then-No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity and certainly a challenge," Grant said. "I'm certainly impressed with their team."

Some 90 minutes later, the news broke. Due to a positive COVID-19 test in their program, the Spiders will not be making the trip to Charleston for a scheduled Wednesday night game at TD Arena.

Richmond paused its basketball activities Tuesday afternoon due to the positive test and the resulting contact tracing.

"We are pausing our men's basketball program for now in accordance with the guidelines of the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and our university medical professionals," Richmond athletics director John P. Hardt said. "Although we are extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans, the health and safety of our Spider student-athletes and staff must be our top priority.

"We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols of the appropriate medical professionals. I know our athletics program, including our men's basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to do an excellent job being proactive and following the appropriate protocols. They have all worked extremely hard to ensure the safest environment possible, so this current situation is especially frustrating."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the test result might have been a false positive, and the school is retesting and awaiting those results. If the positive test is confirmed, Richmond would likely have to shut down basketball activities for 14 days.

Richmond's home opener is set for Saturday against Furman, with a limit of 250 family members, guests and staff on hand.

As of Tuesday, some 35 Division I basketball programs were on pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Richmond (2-0) was set to visit College of Charleston (1-1) in a return game after the Cougars' 78-71 loss at Richmond last season. It was going to be the second straight year that a top 25 team came to TD Arena, following No. 25 VCU's trip to Charleston last season.

It would have been the first time since 2014 that College of Charleston had played two Top 25 teams in the span of nine days or less. Then, it was No. 17 UConn and No. 21 West Virginia; this season, it would have been No. 16 North Carolina and No. 19 Richmond.

Charleston will look to reschedule the game with Richmond at a later date or seek another opponent and date to replace Richmond on the schedule, the school said in a release.

Single-game tickets purchased for the Richmond game can be refunded or used toward an upcoming home game during the 2020-21 season. C of C will host Marshall on Dec. 9.

Riller signs with Hornets

Former College of Charleston star Grant Riller has signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Riller, a 6-3 guard, was the No. 56 pick in the recent NBA Draft.

A two-way contract allows a player to spend time with both an NBA team and its G-League affiliate, in Charlotte's case the Greensboro Swarm. Terms of Riller's contract were not released.