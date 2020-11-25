No. 16 North Carolina pulls away from College of Charleston

Had there been any spectators at the Dean Dome on Wednesday night, they might have gotten a little nervous early in the second half of No. 16 North Carolina's 79-60 win over College of Charleston.

That's when the Cougars' Dontavius King knocked down a 3-pointer to give Charleston a 43-42 lead with 15 minutes to play, threatening to start the 2020-21 basketball season with yet another College of Charleston upset of storied North Carolina.

But the Tar Heels did not need a crowd to spur them on. Coach Roy Williams' squad responded with a 17-0 run and cruised to victory at the mostly empty Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Crowd size was reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Freshman guard Caleb Love led four Tar Heel players in double figures with 17 points, and North Carolina dominated the boards for a 30-10 edge in second-chance points.

Senior Brevin Galloway scored 15 points to lead the Cougars, and transfer guard Payton Willis had 13 in his Charleston debut.

"It was a little weird, but I actually really enjoyed it," Cougars coach Earl Grant said of the atmosphere, mostly silent except for some pumped-in crowd noise. "It reminds you of why you really play, for the love of the game. After the game got going, I really didn't think about whether there were fans there or not. There wasn't a lot of noise, but it felt like a game, a big-time game."

The Cougars missed their first 11 shots and trailed by 16-2 early, but rallied to make it a game in the second half.

King, who scored seven points, took a pass from Willis and nailed a 3-pointer for a 43-42 lead with 15 minutes to play.

But freshman RJ Davis and 6-11 freshman Day'Ron Sharpe answered with 3-point plays, kicking off a 17-0 run by the Tar Heels, who used their trademark fullcourt press to fuel the spurt.

"They started picking up their fullcourt press, and we went from up one to down seven in about three minutes," Grant said. "Our turnovers allowed them to make that run."

The Cougars committed 15 turnovers leading to 21 points for North Carolina.

Sharpe had 13 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina, which out-rebounded Charleston by 49-34 with a 17-8 edge on the offensive glass.

"It was their length and their size," said the Cougars' Galloway. "And they are one of the few teams we'll play this season with that kind of size. When you've got four guys over 6-10, that will change the game. We had some good moments, but we turned the ball over a little too much."

Galloway hit 6 of 14 shots, including 3 of 6 from long distance, and the Cougars shot 35 percent (8-23) from 3-point range. Willis made 4 of 10 shots in his Cougars debut, and 6-8 senior Osinahci Smart had six points and 12 rebounds.

"I told the guys that we played hard enough to win," said Grant. "It had nothing to do with effort. But we were a little uncharacteristic with turnovers, and we could have been more prepared for that fullcourt press. I'm really proud of their effort, but we have to learn from this."

The Cougars play their home opener on Saturday against Limestone.