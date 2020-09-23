Newberry College first state school to add women's triathlon as varsity sport

As many NCAA schools face the prospect of cutting sports during the coronavirus pandemic, Newberry College has found a way to add a sport.

Newberry announced Wednesday that a grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation will allow the Division II school to add women's triathlon as a new sport starting in the fall of 2021. The addition was approved by the Newberry College Board of Trustees at their Sept. 18 meeting.

Newberry becomes the 14th Division II school, and the first school in South Carolina at any level, to sponsor women's triathlon as a varsity sport.

"Adding women's triathlon is exciting news," said Newberry athletic director Ralph Patterson. "We are thrilled to add a growing women's sport to our athletic program. We will begin the search for a coach this fall and look forward to having our inaugural women's triathlon team on campus next fall."

The USA Triathlon Foundation Women's Emerging Sport Grant is distributed to select NCAA institutions to develop, implement, and sustain women's triathlon programs at the varsity level.

"This is a great opportunity for us to add another quality athletic program, and I have no doubt that women's triathlon will help us attract outstanding women student-athletes," said Newberry president Dr. Maurice Scherrens.

Triathlon was approved in January 2014 as the next emerging sport for women for NCAA Division I, II, and III members. Women's Triathlon is a fall sport, and the season includes three regional qualifiers followed by the Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championships. Races are sprint distance, featuring an open water 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer cycling, and a 5K run.

Newberry will join fellow South Atlantic Conference schools Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens University of Charlotte and Wingate in competing in the women's triathlon.

"USA Triathlon is proud to bring Newberry College onboard as our newest women's NCAA program. We applaud the school's commitment to this emerging sport during a challenging time for collegiate athletics," said Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO. "Newberry's prestigious academic reputation is sure to attract dedicated student-athletes who will bring their best both on and off the racecourse."