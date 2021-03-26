Shortly after Earl Grant left for Boston College, Pat Kelsey got a phone call.

It was the head of a search firm, asking if Kelsey would be interested in the job as basketball coach at College of Charleston.

"Before he got that word out, I said, 'Yes, yes,'" Kelsey said Friday afternoon. "I think this has the potential to be one of the top 30 jobs in the country."

Kelsey's quick interest led to a whirlwind courtship that had him introduced as the 24th coach in Cougars history on March 26. He comes to Charleston to replace Grant after nine years at Winthrop, where he compiled a record of 189-95 with four Big South Conference regular-season titles and three tournament championships.

CofC athletic director Matt Roberts drove up to Rock Hill to visit with Kelsey on March 23. Two days later, Kelsey was in Charleston to meet with Roberts and other College of Charleston officials, and the school's board of trustees approved his contract Thursday night.

It's a five-year deal that starts with a salary of $550,000 and increases each year to $650,000 in year five, doubling his salary of $247,150 at Winthrop.

"It was a quick timeline, and when you are dealing with that caliber of candidate, you know we needed to move quickly and quietly," Roberts said. "If you are in this state or in this country, you know what Pat Kelsey has done at Winthrop. And if you have a job opening, why would you not ask Pat Kelsey?"

Roberts said seven candidates were interviewed, with CofC assistant J.D. Powell and Pittsburgh assistant Milan Brown, a former CofC coach, joining Kelsey in the final three.

Kelsey, 45, has seen his name connected to many job searches in recent years, including some at bigger programs and conferences than College of Charleston and the Colonial Athletic Association. But the father of two girls and a boy said he's had his eye on College of Charleston for a while.

"I'm from Ohio, a Midwest guy, but we've been coming to the Lowcountry for 37 years," said Kelsey, who played at Xavier and has coached at Xavier and Wake Forest. "This part of the country is very special to me and to my family.

"It's a chance to live in a place that we truly love, to coach at a world-class institution with a program with great resources and phenomenal leadership."

Kelsey, described by College of Charleston president Andrew Hsu as a "ball of energy," lit up the Cistern on the CofC campus as he was introduced to supporters and the Cougar players on Friday. Buzz words included hoop dudes, world class, blue collar, 25 strong and finally, "Our city."

"I love this guy," said former Cougars coach John Kresse, the man who put College of Charleston basketball on the map. "He just gave one of the best pep talks I've seen in a long time, Knute Rockne style. Enthusiasm, energy, experience. The guy's a home run for College of Charleston."

Roberts insisted that Kelsey does not face a rebuilding job at College of Charleston, which went 17-14 and 9-10 in Grant's last two seasons. But the roster needs immediate attention as six Cougar players have entered the transfer portal, including top scorers Zep Jasper (committed to Auburn) and Brevin Galloway (committed to Boston College).

"I think we have a lot of great players that are still here, and the guys who left needed to leave," Roberts said. "Pat will bring the right people in, people who want to put in the work, be good teammates and work hard."

Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh coached against Kelsey for nine years in the Big South.

"His teams changed a bit over the course of nine years," Radebaugh said. "They went from playing great basketball to playing great ball at a very fast pace. This year, he probably had the deepest team in the country, and he used that depth better than anybody in the country. He convinced a group of guys to play three to four intense minutes and then be okay with the next guy coming in.

"Not many coaches can do that in this day and age. I have much respect for Pat being able to convince his guys that team is more important than the individual."

Kelsey said he plans to bring strength coach Eli Foy and assistants Brian Kloman and Dave Davis with him from Winthrop. Assistant coach Justin Gray is the interim coach at Winthrop and could eventually join the staff.

"I had the best staff in the country, and I don't feel like I'm embellishing," Kelsey said.

During his presser/pep talk, Kelsey also dropped the "G" word — Gonzaga, the model for mid-major programs and a favorite to win the NCAA Tournament this year.

"When you dream, dream big," Kelsey said. "The way we recruit, the way we live and mentor, the vision we have is high level.

"We're gonna try to be elite in the process, and the results we'll take care of themselves. But I'm not putting a limit on what we can accomplish."