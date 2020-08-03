NCAA's new baseball scholarship rules will help some colleges more than others

COLUMBIA — The NCAA recently passed legislation aimed at helping college baseball with its scholarship crunch.

Like many NCAA initiatives, it seems to do something positive, but the actual benefits will be different from school to school.

“I think in some cases it helps, in some cases it stays the same,” said Kendall Rogers, the co-managing editor of D1Baseball.com. “On the surface, it’s only going to help certain schools, but it may cause future administrators to change their tune on how aggressive they want to be with further changes.”

College baseball has long had an axe to grind with the NCAA. Teams in Power 5 conferences get 11.7 scholarships to distribute among 27 scholarship players on a 35-man roster, with the other eight able to receive financial aid from the school but not the athletic department.

A football team gets 85 fully-funded scholarships and a women’s volleyball team receives 12.

The NCAA didn’t award more scholarships or say it will look into getting more for the sport after the pandemic ends. What it did was void some language in scholarship distribution.

Under the previous rule, a player receiving academic scholarship money or receiving financial aid based on family income was not eligible to receive any of the 11.7 scholarships. Likewise, if a player got some of the 11.7 in athletic money, he couldn’t also receive any aid from the school.

Now, all players can receive a mix of school and athletic aid. Coaches will now have to figure out how to “stack” the two amounts of aid, which eases some restrictions but doesn’t really level the playing field.

“The schools with the bigger endowments will see some more help,” Rogers said. “The private schools will benefit a bit more, like some do now.”

Vanderbilt has been a lightning rod for how to successfully get around the 11.7 scholarships and still recruit top prospects. Coach Tim Corbin, former head coach at Presbyterian and assistant at Clemson, has turned the Commodores into an elite program with the approach.

In 2008, Vanderbilt created “Opportunity Vanderbilt,” which promised that any student who was admitted to the school would not be prevented from attending due to cost of tuition. The school looked at each student’s family income, how much it could reasonably provide for their child to attend Vanderbilt, and subtracted that from the regular cost (Vanderbilt’s tuition for the 2018-19 school year was over $70,000).

In essence, the cost of attendance was what the student and their family could afford. Some complained that it helped Vanderbilt get players through that program while allowing the school to use its 11.7 scholarships for other players.

It wasn’t that simple, as if a player chose Vanderbilt because of the school’s financial aid, he couldn’t partake in athletic aid. Yet Vandy has won two College World Series titles in the past six years and Corbin called it an advantage in a recent interview with The Athletic.

“We have more of an inroad to a kid that is (in a) lower economic (situation) who wants to be here, can be here because of his economic situation,” Corbin said. “Does it hurt us? Yeah, because we don’t get every kid we want. But you also understand, it is an advantage for us, there is no doubt.”

Vanderbilt is a private school and has that advantage over every other school in the SEC. And now it can mix and match school and athletic financial aid, much like other private schools can (Stanford, Tulane, Miami, etc.)

“Tulane, for instance, they don’t get a lot of help. They have academic aid, but at the end of the day, you couldn’t stack all this stuff,” Rogers said. “Miami’s another one in that same equation where it will help a lot.

“Some public schools, like Texas, have a program to where if your family makes under X amount of dollars, everything’s paid for. You either take that or you don’t, or you take baseball money. Now they can stack all of it.”

The schools with the biggest endowments will benefit the most but all coaches will have the same opportunity. They can tell a prospect that he can receive aid from the school with academic scholarships, Pell grants and/or loans and they can also get some money from the pool of 11.7 scholarships.

Yet not many schools have the kind of endowments that can fund numerous academic initiatives.

“People that had this idea that this is going to hurt Vandy or even the playing field are sadly mistaken,” Rogers said. “Vandy now has another avenue to bolster the scholarships and a guy could essentially be a walk-on getting a full ride. If anything, it helps schools like Vanderbilt.”

But it could point to changes in the sport going forward, combined with ideas to shorten the season and actually make money instead of the sport almost always being a money drain. Making the sport financially viable would be a ticket toward more scholarships.

Allowing more players more avenues to get into school is the first step toward that, although the teams already benefiting from their school programs will benefit more.