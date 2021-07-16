Mount Pleasant's Debbie Antonelli 'grateful' for NC Sports Hall of Fame honor

There are so many people to thank and won’t be enough time for Debbie Antonelli as she takes the stage July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

It’s a delightful dilemma for one of the most deserving inductees in the prestigious North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021. Antonelli, a Mount Pleasant resident, is a former N.C. State basketball player who has been a basketball television and radio analyst since 1988.

She works men’s and women’s games for ESPN and CBS, has won Emmy and Gracie awards for broadcasting and in 2017 became the first woman to serve as an NCAA men’s tournament color analyst.

In her Mount Pleasant neighborhood, she is perhaps best known as the big-hearted, relentless, athletic woman who annually raises money for South Carolina Special Olympics by shooting free throws for 24 hours straight.

“First of all, it’s very humbling,” Antonelli said of the hall of fame honor. “I’m grateful for so many people who have carved out a path for me to be able to have the career that I’ve had, on and off the court.”

The 11-member N.C. Sports Hall of Fame class includes former Clemson and NFL defensive back Donnell Woolford, North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown and former NFL star pass rusher Julius Peppers.

“It’s great that I can share it with my family,” Antonelli said. “Not just my husband and my three boys but also my parents and my extended family.”

Frank Antonelli, Debbie’s husband, and sons Joey, Frankie and Patrick are on a guest list of 35.

“I know how much this means to my parents,” she said. “To have them there will be just so cool.”

The late Kay Yow gets a heap of praise whenever Antonelli is honored. Yow as N.C. State head coach from 1975-2009 won four ACC Tournament championships. She led Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in 1988.

Antonelli, who played at N.C. State as Debbie Mulligan, learned life lessons from her mentor.

“To be able to help carry forward her legacy as one of her former players and having a 30-year relationship with her – from going to her camps in middle school, to playing for her, to her helping me in my role as a wife and mother or representing the game — is an honor,” Antonelli said.

Woolford was a three-sport star at Fayetteville’s Douglas Byrd High School before earning All-American honors twice while playing on Danny Ford-coached Clemson teams.

He was a Chicago Bears first-round draft pick in 1989, was a Bears starter from 1989 to 1997 and made the Pro Bowl in 1993.

“There are just so many first-class people in this group of inductees that I admire,” Antonelli said.

Along with Antonelli, Woolford, Brown and Peppers, other 2021 N.C. Sports Hall of Fame inductees include former North Carolina cross country and track coach Dennis Craddock, former high school team doctor Charles Kernodle Jr., former high school coach Mac Morris, former Boston Red Sox player Trot Nixon, longtime N.C. State Wolfpack Club executive Bobby Purcell, former UNC Charlotte athletic director Judy Rose and longtime sports reporter and editor Tim Stevens.

