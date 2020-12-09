Marshall hands College of Charleston second straight loss

On Saturday, College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant said he'd never seen a shooting performance quite like the one Furman put on in a 24-point victory over his Cougars.

On Wednesday night at TD Arena, Marshall's Thundering Herd had Grant seeing double.

Picked to finish third in Conference USA this season, Marshall blitzed the Cougars in the second half for a 84-72 victory at TD Arena.

Jannson Williams and Jarrod West scored 19 points each for Marshall, which shot 55.4 percent from the field and hit 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range.

"We ran into a another really good team, and they were a little bit ahead of us," said Grant, whose 1-3 Cougars have lost two straight. "They executed better with their offensive actions. We're making progress, but we are not where we need to be. Eighty points, for us, that's a foreign thing. We don't give up that many points."

Brevin Galloway led the Cougars with 27 points on 9 of 22 from the floor. Charleston was 12 of 31 (38.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Charleston's losses have come to North Carolina, Furman and Marshall, teams ranked Nos. 21, 66 and 85 at kenpom.com. That service rates the Cougars' strength of schedule so far at No. 38 in Division I, so it hasn't been easy sledding for Charleston.

This game was tied at 43-43 at the half, and the Cougars hung in this one longer than they did in Saturday's 81-57 loss to Furman, when the Paladins made 16 shots from deep.

"It doesn't feel any better," said Galloway, who was 9 of 22 from the field and 6 of 16 from 3-point range. "In my five years here, I'm not used to losing many games. So it's a bitter feeling, and something we've got to change."

Marshall's 6-5 junior, Taevion Kinsey, played all 40 minutes with 13 points and nine assists, and Williams and West each made four 3-pointers.

Zep Jasper scored 16 points and Payton Willis 12 for the Cougars, who were 12 of 31 from 3-point range and outscored by 26-16 in the paint.

Marshall, coached by former Socastee High School head man Dan D'Antoni, used a 22-3 streak in the second half to break the game open. Two straight slam dunks by 6-7 senior Darius George capped the run and gave the Herd an 80-62 lead. The Cougars went nearly eight minutes without a bucket during that stretch.

"One of the things I'm a little disappointed is that we weren't able to sustain our defensive intensity for 40 minutes," Grant said. "That's hard to do, but that's why we've been successful. This team hasn't gotten to that point yet, but then again, we've been together for three months. We didn't have the summer or spring, and we've got some moving parts trying to figure out what Charleston basketball means."

The Cougars will have just one day to ponder this one before hosting South Carolina State on Friday night.

"I'm glad that we have a one-day turnaround, so this one won't have to sit with us for that long," Galloway said. "We've got to learn from it and keep fighting."

LOOKING AHEAD

The Cougars' homestand continues against South Carolina State on Friday and Western Carolina on Dec. 18.