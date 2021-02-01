Jordan Trgovac's journey from CofC softball diamond to Super Bowl ring

Father-daughter dances, dinners and arguments are all familiar parts of family life.

Father-daughter Super Bowl rings? Those are a little bit rarer.

Former College of Charleston softball player Jordan Trgovac and her father, Mike, are one of the few dad-and-daughter pairs who can claim Super Bowl rings.

Mike, a veteran NFL coach, won his as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Jordan, a 2016 CofC graduate, earned hers last year as a member of the front office staff with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outside of owners and families, they might be the only father-daughter Super Bowl ring bearers in the NFL.

"When I won my ring last year, my dad wanted to know that answer," said Jordan, who is a communications assistant with the Chiefs. "We looked into it, and there are not any we can find that aren't part of an ownership group.

"I know how hard my dad worked for his, and I'm proud to be able to get one of my own."

Jordan will go for ring No. 2 next Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. She will be in the press box compiling notes and statistics and arranging postgame interviews for the big game.

The Trgovac family are NFL lifers, following Mike around the league as he coached with five different teams over 25 years. He's done stints with the Eagles, Packers, Panthers and Redskins, and is now a senior defensive assistant with the Raiders. Mike was defensive line coach with the Packers when Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV in 2011, and served as defensive line coach and then coordinator with the Panthers from 2002-2008.

When Jordan was in the eighth grade, she'd drive into work with her dad at the Carolina Panthers' headquarters and spend about an hour there before a staff member drove her on to school.

"The Panthers will always hold a special place in my heart," Jordan said. "He went to a Super Bowl with the Panthers, and then I went to high school and graduated when he was at Green Bay, and that's when he won his Super Bowl. So both those teams are special to me."

Jordan would play softball in Charlotte during the summers, and that's where she caught the eye of College of Charleston coaches, who offered her a recruited walk-on spot with the team.

"I had heard of College of Charleston but had never been," she said. "Everybody told me it was such a great place. When I visited, I knew right away that's where I wanted to go."

At the College, Trgovac majored in communications with a minor in hospitality and tourism. She did internships in event planning but didn't really consider a career in sports information.

But after graduation, she secured an internship with the Chiefs for training camp, then worked for USA Football in Indianapolis and for the American Junior Golf Association in Atlanta. Another year-long internship with the Chiefs in 2017 turned into a full-time job. Trgovac helps arrange media interviews and to run the team's website, and is in charge of the media guide and statistical and roster information.

When people find out where she works, they want to know: What is Patrick Mahomes really like? What about Travis Kelce?

"I tell them they are like big kids, honestly," she said. "They get to play football for a living, something they love to do, so they are like big kids.

"What they do on the field is amazing, and they are elite athletes. But off the field, they are elite people, too. They have foundations they really care about, and most of them are really down to earth guys, so I really enjoy that. And getting to work for (coach) Andy Reid every day is amazing, too."

And then there's that ring, studded with rubies and diamonds and appraised at about $28,000. It's the same one the players received and stays in a safe "99.5 percent of the time," Jordan said.

"It means so much, because of all the people who've helped me along the way," she said. "So many people took a chance on me coming out of college, my boss took a chance on me and promoted me to where I am now.

"And at the College, I had amazing professors and classes and so much real-world experience that made you really put yourself out there, and that made so much difference."