How the NBA G League select team impacts the ACC

CLEMSON — Last winter, a kid from the Palmetto State turned the ACC into the nation's premier traveling show.
Zion Williamson, the 6-6, 285-pound Duke freshman forward who grew up in Florence, Marion and Spartanburg, made Blue Devils games appointment viewing.
LeBron James, the superstar Los Angeles Lakers forward to whom Williamson had been compared, carved out time to see Duke play in person. So did former President Barack Obama. Williamson's presence was a boon for all of the ACC, generating heightened interest in a conference months from launching its own broadcast network.
Mainstream interest in the ACC this past season was diminished in the absence of a star of Williamson's caliber. That could be the beginning of a trend, thanks in part to the new NBA G League select team.
The select team, run by G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, made headlines last week when it flipped a top recruit previously committed to college. And more are likely to be coming. The select team offers players mid-to-high level six-figure contracts for the opportunity to bypass college en route to the NBA while playing in exhibition games and receiving instruction from top coaches.
And some believe the sport — including the ACC, which many believe to be its premier conference — will suffer because of it.
"It it an existential threat to college?" said ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. "Of course not. But it will diminish it. There's no question."
Bilas, having played college basketball at Duke, saw firsthand what Williamson did for the program and the conference. So did Carlos Boozer, who played for the Blue Devils from 1999-2002 before embarking on a 13-season NBA career that included two All-Star selections.
"How awesome was it to see Zion and RJ (Barrett) on the same team in college?" said Boozer, an analyst for the ACC Network. "They were like must-see TV. Everybody was watching. They were the first thing on SportsCenter the next day. That could be all these top kids. Imagine Kevin Garnett in college, bro. With his passion, it would've been incredible."
Boozer does also understand the financial burdens facing some players coming from tough circumstances, and for that reason he supports top players getting to choose between college and the select team.
Dick Vitale echoed that perspective. But for Vitale, the legendary ESPN broadcaster who's provided the soundtrack for some of college basketball's most memorable bouts, there's something romantic about the college game that can't be duplicated by a high-level development program.
He believes the ACC will be just fine.
"It's still going to say on the jersey '(North) Carolina.' It's still going to going to say 'Duke,'" he said. "College basketball has always been about the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back.
"The game will still be as exciting as ever."
Bilas, though, pointed to the buzz Williamson generated that translated into big ratings and attention for the conference.
Even the Spartanburg Day School product's recruiting process was a circus. Many believed he would pledge to Clemson, given that his stepfather, Lee Anderson, played for the Tigers. Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith was later fired after an FBI wiretap capturing him saying, among other things relating to Williamson's recruitment: "Me and his stepdad are going to work it out."
The FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball provided another data point for those who believe it to be past time players get compensated. Three recruits ranked among ESPN's top 20 for the class of 2020 have already signed up for the select team: Shooting guard Jalen Green (No. 1), forward Isaiah Todd (No. 14) and point guard Daishen Nix (No. 20).
Nix, for what it's worth, had been committed to UCLA before flipping to the select team last week.
"That would be really difficult," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said of Nix's decommitment. "It's hard to find a quality player at that late a date if you've been counting on a guy."
Brownell otherwise said he has no problem with the select team, especially if it's signing players who would spend just one year in college. The NCAA's Commission on College Basketball, chaired by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and formed in the wake of the FBI probe, argued the "one-and-done," rule, which mandates players spend at last year one in college, "has played a significant role in corrupting and destabilizing college basketball."
No player can sign with the NBA until they are 19.
"Kids that don't want to go to college shouldn't feel like they have to go to college for a year to play," Brownell said.
Brownell, who took over the Clemson program ahead of the 2010-11 season, acknowledged the Tigers are normally not in the running for players who fall under that umbrella.
P.J. Hall, the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina and Clemson's most anticipated incoming player in years, checks in at No. 45 on ESPN's class of 2020 rankings.
Bilas believes the NCAA should be doing more to incentivize players to go to college. The organization's top governing body announced last week it supports a proposal to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), but Bilas said the gesture "doesn't go far enough."
He expressed disappointment the NCAA seems to support the select team as an alternate option.
"They seem to be encouraging this path, as if educators should be encouraging young people not to be educated," he said. "That's profoundly disturbing."
Vitale asks all interested in helping in the fight against pediatric cancer to go to dickvitale.com and make a donation to the V Foundation.