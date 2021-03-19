Jo Jo Bradshaw was one of those guys, the kid everybody in the high school knows.
"He was the most memorable guy right away when I met him," said former Charleston Southern quarterback Collin Drafts, who coached Bradshaw in high school. "He struck me right away as an electric personality, and probably the most popular kid on campus.
"He was well-liked and beloved by the whole school, and we've got 3,000 kids at our school. Everybody knew Jo Jo."
Both Charleston Southern and Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, are in mourning after Joe Bradshaw died on March 19 at the age of 19.
A freshman receiver from St. Augustine, Florida, Bradshaw was not on campus when he died, according to a statement from CSU. The Charleston County coroner said Bradshaw died at 2:26 a.m. on March 19 at Trident Medical Center. The cause of death is pending further investigation by the North Charleston Police Dept., and no foul play is suspected.
Bradshaw was a preferred walk-on at CSU and did not play in the Bucs' season opener March 13 at Kennesaw State. Drafts said he suffered a hand injury early in preseason practice.
"I was on the phone with him three days ago," Drafts said. "He had a hand injury, broke his hand on the first day of practice. He was bummed about not being able to play his first year, but seemed in good spirts about it.
"I'm really shaken up about it, and a lot of people here are, too. Teachers, counselors, friends and family, it's a tough pill to swallow."
CSU's counseling services and campus ministries teams are available for anyone on campus who needs emotional and spiritual guidance during this time. The university plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.
"The thoughts and prayers of our entire Buccaneer family are with the Bradshaw family, our football team, and our coaching staff at this very difficult time," CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said in a statement.
Head football coach Autry Denson added his condolences and referred to Bradshaw as "an exceptional young man."
"It is imperative that we not judge or allow circumstances to define who Joe was as a person," Denson said. "Not only would that in and of itself be a tragedy, but it also would not accurately portray who Joe really was. Jo Jo was a phenomenal young man, son, student, and teammate.
"He was such a proud member of our Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family. Later on that same day, after his surgery, this dude was spotted in the parking lot attempting to attend a team meeting that he was excused from. I could go on and on about Joe, but what is most important is that we remember him for who he was.
"He was a child of God, that unapologetically loved other people in a manner that was honoring to God. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we will trust God to strengthen us and his family to honor his memory by using every day that God gives us to keep a big 'Jo Jo' smile on our face and love like he did. Our continued prayers and support are with his family, friends, and teammates. Jo Jo may be physically gone, but he will never be forgotten. We are better because of the times we were blessed to share with our Jo Jo."
Bradshaw, 5-9 and 176 pounds, caught 51 passes his senior season at Nease.
"He was always the fastest dude on the field," Drafts said. "In our second game, he caught seven passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. That put him on the scene, and he had a great season.
"He had some options for college, but really wanted to go to Charleston Southern. I told him, 'You are talking to the right guy, I can probably help you with that.' He was just a phenomenal young man and had a positive impact on me from the get go."
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.