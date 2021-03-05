Furman turns to 'low-maintenance, dependable' WR for Samford game

GREENVILLE — Every year, Furman coach Clay Hendrix welcomes freshmen to the team with a message. He's looking for "low-maintenance" and "dependable" guys, he'll tell them, only to repeat himself as the season wears on, so much so that it's become something of a running joke among Paladin players.

Ryan DeLuca, a wide receiver from Fort Mill, has always laughed along. But behind his smile was a fire. DeLuca joined Furman in 2017 as a preferred walk-on, and after his sophomore year his parents suggested he might need to look elsewhere for school.

Furman's annual tuition runs north of $50,000, with fees and housing bumping the price tag up to about $66,000.

Then one day DeLuca was called in for a meeting with Hendrix and wide receivers coach Brian Bratton. They had good news. For the past two years, DeLuca had been low-maintenance. He had been dependable. And starting his junior year, the coaches told DeLuca, he would be on full scholarship.

"I told my family that they wouldn't have to worry it about anymore," DeLuca said.

DeLuca in 2019 started in all 13 games for Furman, recording 19 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns. He's off to a hot start in 2021, and will look to help the No. 17 Paladins (1-1) past Samford (1-1) on Saturday at home.

"I don't know if there's a more dependable guy on our team, and I don't know if there's a more low maintenance guy on our team," Hendrix said. "That's the kind of guys I like. We're fortunate, we got a lot of 'em, but he might be in that top category."

Hendrix resonates with guys like DeLuca — the coach attended Furman in the 1980s on a partial scholarship, and had to fight for playing time. Just like DeLuca, who at 5-11, 177-pounds has never been the biggest guy on the field.

But DeLuca has good hands, Hendrix said, and runs crisp routes.

"You could probably line him up against the best corner in our league, or the best corner on our team, and he thinks he's going beat him," Hendrix said.

That drive produced results last week in Furman's game against VMI. The Paladins lost, 14-13, but DeLuca was a bright spot. In the finest performance of his career, DeLuca caught seven passes for 149 yards.

He'll no doubt be a top target Saturday for quarterback Hamp Sisson, who is 31-of-48 passing (64.6 completion percentage) for 439 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

"I think he can be a 70 percent completion guy on the season," Hendrix said of Sisson.

The game will also hold special meaning for Sisson, a Birmingham, Ala., native who grew up fewer than 10 miles from Samford. Samford last week defeated WCU, 55-27.

The Samford game is not a must-win for the Paladins, but a victory would be a big confidence-booster going forward. Hendrix has a lot on his mind, but he knows he won't have to worry about the wide receiver wearing No. 83.

"(DeLuca)'s one of the most highly respected guys on our football team," Hendrix said.