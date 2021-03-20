Greenville — On national signing day 2017, Devin Wynn went to school without a plan. He was a senior at Greene County High School in Greensboro, Ga., and the running back had just one offer from a school he didn't have much interest in attending.
He met his coach, Robert Edwards, in the parking lot around 8 a.m. Edwards told Wynn to keep the faith, to remain patient and optimistic. Five minutes later, before the first period bell, Wynn's cell phone rang.
It was Furman. The Paladins had a scholarship open, Wynn was told. He accepted on the spot.
"I was overrun with emotions," Wynn said. "It was just a dream come true."
Riding high on that joy, Wynn got to Furman that fall and kicked off what's turned into a memorable career. The running back stars for a No. 13 Paladins team that's looking for its fourth win of the season March 20 against No. 11 Chattanooga at Paladin Stadium.
"I noticed I'm one of the guys our team looks to to make a plays when we need it and we're down," Wynn said. "They count on me to bring the energy back toward the offense."
Wynn, a senior, entered the campaign after a stellar 2019 season, during which he rushed for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's built on that success in 2021 with 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 75 carries.
Last week, in the team's 17-13 win over East Tennessee State, Wynn rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Wynn's progression over the past four years has been fun to watch, coach Clay Hendrix said.
"There's been some challenges for him," Hendrix said. "I just really like the direction he's headed."
After growing up in rural Georgia, adjusting to life at Furman was an adjustment, Wynn said. But he credited the Paladins' coaching staff for pushing him to new heights.
He was thrown into the fire early. Instead of redshirting as a freshman, Wynn contributed right away on kickoffs and in the backfield. When he scored the first touchdown of his career the following season, Wynn said it felt like he'd finally made it.
"A lot of people come up from high school ball dreaming they could continue their football career in college," Wynn said. "When I first got in the end zone, that's when I felt like I was actually playing college football."
Now he's a key cog for a Furman team facing maybe its toughest task off the campaign March 20. Wynn will be ready.
"I owe it to the coaches who pushed me to perfect my craft," he said.