Furman pulls off comeback win over Samford in overtime

GREENVILLE — Furman coach Clay Hendrix saw the ball come loose. He was sure of it. But he couldn't bring himself to accept that Saturday's game against Samford was over — not yet.

Not after all of the twists, turns and turnovers that had brought the affair to overtime, with the Paladins' defense backed up to their own 2-yard-line, needing a stop to secure the win.

He watched his players' body language. He waited. And then he heard the officials' rule: Furman had, in fact, recovered the ball after Samford running back Jay Stanton fumbled. Game over. The No. 17 Paladins has escaped 44-37 in a thrilling contest Furman fans won't soon forget.

"Really proud of our football team. I thought it was an unbelievable gut check on their part," Hendrix said. "We talked about hanging in there and playing for each other, and that's what it took."

Furman (2-1) struck first on a 4-yard run by quarterback Hamp Sisson, but then Samford (1-2) scored 24 unanswered points to finish the first quarter. After falling to VMI last week, the Paladins appeared in danger of dropping two in a row.

They were plagued by an inconsistent offensive. Sisson threw for 277 yards but struggled at times. He threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown about midway through the first quarter.

Sisson's aggressiveness did not waver, though. He continued to chuck it. A 46-yard field goal early in the fourth put the Bulldogs up 33-27, but Sisson followed that up with a couple of touchdowns — first a 31-yard strike to wide receiver Ryan DeLuca.

Then, with about three minutes remaining, Sisson hit tight end Ryan Miller on a screen pass. Miller took it 73 yards to the end zone.

"How many tight ends could take that one to the house?" Hendrix said of Miller, who finished with four catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. "It was open for a really good play, I can't say it was wide open for a touchdown."

Neither side scored in the final minutes of regulation, sending the contest to overtime. Samford won the toss and elected to defend, putting the pressure on Furman to score. And the Paladins did just that, when running back Devin Wynn (106 rushing yards) rumbled in from 9 yards out.

A scramble ensued on the final possession after Stanton's fumble. Hendrix watched his players' body language, searching for a hint. Finally cornerback Cally Chizik came up with the ball.

"As far as how the ball popped out, I couldn't really tell y'all," Chizik said. "I just saw it come up, and I saw it land there on the floor. I tried everything I could to go get it."

Looking ahead

Furman is back on the road next week to challenge East Tennessee State. The Paladins will return to Greenville on March 20 to host Chattanooga.