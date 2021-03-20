GREENVILLE — After Furman's extra-point attempt in the third quarter March 20 was blocked, coach Clay Hendrix knew the Paladins would likely have to make up the difference later.

But in the fourth quarter, after quarterback Hamp Sisson completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to running back Kendall Thomas, Furman's two-point attempt failed. Chattanooga's field goal a couple possession later sealed the No. 12 Mocs' 20-18 win over the No. 11 Paladins at Paladin Stadium.

"We had the play call ready," Hendrix said of the bungled two-point attempt. "We couldn't get the personnel on the field. Obviously, we got a little rushed, but we had the play called. And we got snapped. I was ready to call a timeout.

"I don't know. That's kind of a microcosm of how we've been. You'd like to have a little more time to sort through that one."

That the Paladins had a chance to win it late was a testament to the team's grit. Chattanooga outgained Furman 390-170, and the Paladins lost two fumbles.

But there the Paladins were, trailing by two with 7:30 left and the ball on their own 31-yard line. Five plays later, though, Sisson was intercepted. And after Chattanooga punted, giving Furman the ball back with about two minutes left, a nine-play Furman drive ended when Sisson was sacked and fumbled.

The Mocs then kneeled out the clock.

"We just didn't protect well enough," Hendrix said. "We couldn't get it down there."

Sisson finished 10-of-23 passing for 121 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Devin Wynn was held to 31 yards on eight carries

The Paladins could make excuses for the loss, Braden Gilby said, but ultimately the burden falls on the team themselves. Gilby recorded a team-high 10 tackles in the defeat.

"We just got to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we did wrong today and be honest with ourselves," Gilby said, his voice deflated. "I could've put in some more work this week. Everyone could've worked a little harder."

Looking ahead

The Paladins are back on the road April 3, as they will challenge Mercer at 3:30 p.m. ET.