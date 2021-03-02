College of Charleston hasn't played basketball in two weeks, has had to pause twice due to COVID-19 issues and has had seven games canceled, including the last four.

And all of that was after top scorer Brevin Galloway was lost for the season with a knee injury.

But as the Cougars get ready to play in the CAA Tournament, coach Earl Grant would rather count his blessings than add up his grievances.

"It's been tough, but it's been a beautiful struggle," said Grant, whose 9-9 Cougars earned the third seed in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 6-4 league mark.

College of Charleston will face No. 6 Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. March 7 in Harrisonburg, Va. The Cougars have not played a game since an 86-83 overtime win over Division II Columbus State on Feb. 20, and have played just five games in the last six weeks.

Grant had to spend some time in quarantine himself, but said the troubled season has brought him closer with fellow coaches.

"All of us coaches are going through the same thing," he said. "And it's really brought our coaching community close together. There's been a lot of Zoom calls to share ideas, and having devotions together.

"It's been amazing how this has brought the coaching fraternity together, and we have really leaned on each other and supported each other."

At the same time, just having enough players to practice or play a game has been difficult at times.

"Sometimes you play a game and you don't know if you'll have just seven or eight players," he said. "And it's always hard to figure out how many guys you will have in practice.

"But we're all going through this together, so there's actually been a beauty in it, because we've drawn closer together through these hard times."

Grant said seven players have been able to practice during the most recent pause; the rest came out of quarantine on March 2.

"I guess I learned in the first pause that we couldn't practice and we couldn't bang and grind," Grant said. "And when we came back, we were so fresh. So maybe as a coach you don't have to bang and grind all year. So I learned that during the year."

The Cougars have actually won four of the last five games they've been able to play. A lot of that is due to the emergence of junior guard Zep Jasper, who scored a career-high 38 points to save Charleston against Columbus State, and has averaged 20 points and shot 43 percent from 3-point range over that stretch.

"We've been fortunate to have some really good guards in this program, and Zep has been a background singer for a while," Grant said. "He hasn't been the lead guy in the band. But when Brevin went down, the team made an adjustment. And more specifically, Zep made an adjustment.

"He started becoming more aggressive, and we put in some situations where we encouraged him to score more, and he has responded."

The Cougars open the CAA Tournament against Drexel (9-7, 4-5), a team they swept by scores of 61-60 and 73-68 at TD Arena on Jan. 9-10.

If seeds hold, Charleston would get No. 2 Northeastern (9-8, 8-2) in the semifinals; the Cougars lost two close games to Northeastern, by 67-62 and 68-66, at TD Arena on Jan. 16-17. James Madison (13-6, 8-2) is the top seed.

Despite it all, the Cougars are three wins away from their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

"Anytime you can win a championship, its exciting," Grant said, "whether it's a pandemic year or not."

CAA Men's Basketball Championship

March 6-9, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Va.

Saturday, March 6 – First Round

G1 - #8 Elon vs. #9 Towson – 3 p.m.

G2 - #7 William & Mary vs. #10 UNCW – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 – Quarterfinals

G3 - #4 Hofstra vs. #5 Delaware – 11 a.m.

G4 - #1 James Madison vs. Elon/Towson winner – 2:30 p.m.

G5 - #2 Northeastern vs. William & Mary/UNCW winner – 6 p.m.

G6 - #3 Charleston vs. #6 Drexel – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 8 – Semifinals

G7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

G8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 - Championship

G9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m.